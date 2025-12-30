Alabama OL Coach Talks Challenges that Led to Heavy Rotation Throughout Season

LOS ANGELES–– Alabama did not establish a consistent five along the offensive line until more than halfway through the season. Even with the starters seemingly settled with Kadyn Proctor at left tackle, Kam Dewberry at left guard, Parker Brailsford at center, Wilkin Formby at right guard and Michael Carroll at right tackle, the Crimson Tide has still been rotation players throughout the game as recently as the last time out against Oklahoma in the opening round of the College Football Playoff.

Offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic spoke to the media for the first time this season during Tuesday's Rose Bowl media day and talked about how "challenging" it has been.

"Just some of it was injury dictated," Kapilovic said. "Some of it was just trying to find the right combination for us, and we feel like we trusted the guys that are in there and kind of seeing who plays better together, the communication piece with it. And so we kind of settled in a little bit more here the last half of the season. But because of some of the injuries we had later in the year, more guys had to rotate in.

"But it’s like anything else. You know going into a season, the chance of playing all five guys all year is pretty rare. We just felt like we were just trying to put the best pieces together and find what was the best fit.”

Along with the five starters listed above, Geno VanDeMark, Jaeden Roberts and William Sanders have all seen significant playing time on the O-line along with other backups gaining experience in blowout games.

"I like being there for my guys on the sideline when they come out," Sanders said. "They help me see things that I don't see. I help them see things they don't see. It's been great to just work together and have that bond that we're all playing in one game against the same opponent whereas normally the D-line has that advantage. So being able to share that this season has been great."

Kapilovic said he "feels good" about where the offensive line is health wise heading into Thursday's Rose Bowl matchup with No. 1 Indiana. He feels that they aren't 100 percent healthy, but as close to that number as they've been in a while.

" I feel like there’s been flashes, you know, like against Auburn where we ran the ball well," Kapilovic said. "At times, protection’s been really good, and at times, it’s been a little shaky. Sometimes it’s o-line, sometimes it’s other things. But I feel like the way we finished up, the way they responded in the Oklahoma game, I think gave great confidence to everybody. We have a huge challenge for us coming up here. This team gets a ton of pressure on the quarterback. They're one of the best against the run. They're a very good unit, so it's a huge challenge for us. Our guys know that, and they've worked hard and they're excited to see what happens.”

