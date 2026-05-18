Give Rob Vaughn His Flowers: Just a Minute

Welcome to BamaCentral’s "Just a Minute," a video series featuring Alabama Crimson Tide on SI's beat writers. Multiple times per week, the writers will group up or film solo to provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide or the landscape of college sports.

Watch the above video as BamaCentral lead baseball writer Theodore Fernandez argues that Alabama head coach Rob Vaughn should be named the 2026 SEC Baseball Coach of the Year.

Alabama baseball overperformed just about every preseason expectation in 2026.

The Crimson Tide, projected to finish No. 12 in the SEC, enters the conference tournament as the No. 4 seed, earning the coveted double-bye in Hoover. Alabama won 18 SEC games for the first time since 2009.

The standings don't tell the full story, as Alabama overcame about as much adversity as any team in the nation. The Crimson Tide was without three potential outfield starters in Coleman Mizell, Sam Christiansen and Logen Devenport, all of whom missed the entire season with injuries.

Meanwhile, struggles on the field created a significant amount of external noise, as a sweep at the hands of Kentucky and an April three-series losing streak both threatened to derail the season.

Head coach Rob Vaughn did not allow that to happen to his team. The Crimson Tide had a response to everything, highlighted by two seperate seven-game SEC winning streaks. There was no obstacle the team failed to overcome, as Vaughn's three pillars— toughness, ownership and grit— were on full display.

Rob Vaughn was named Big 10 Coach of the Year in his final two years with Maryland, 2022 and 2023. This coaching job may very well surpassed both of those seasons, and he should be recognized as the 2026 SEC Coach of the Year. While Georgia's Wes Johnson certainly has a strong case given the Bulldogs pure dominance throughout the SEC slate, it is hard to argue that any coach maximized his team's potential the way that Vaughn did.

Alabama will have a chance to make a statement by going on an SEC Tournament run, and will then get to host a regional, where it will be under serious pressure to advance following consecutive disappointments in Vaughn's first two years at the helm.

A successful postseason, i.e., a super regional appearance, will serve to validate one of the most memorable seasons in recent program history. While an early exit would be extremely disappointing given the level the team has shown it is capable of playing at, the external pressure that exists to win shows just how far the program has come under Vaughn's tenure.

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