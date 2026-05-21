How To Watch 4-Seed Alabama vs. 5-Seed Florida at SEC Baseball Tournament

The Southeastern Conference announced a change to Thursday's schedule at the conference baseball tournament. Session 5, featuring Mississippi State vs. Georgia and Florida vs. Alabama has been moved from Thursday evening to the afternoon in order to avoid inclement weather.

Mississippi State and Georgia will still open the session, but now at noon CT instead of the previously scheduled 3 p.m CT first pitch time. Florida and Alabama will play 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game, approximately at 3:30 p.m. CT.

🌧️ SCHEDULE UPDATE



Due to possible inclement weather in the Hoover area on Thursday, May 21 – Game 9 of the SEC Baseball Tournament between @HailStateBB and @BaseballUGA will begin at 12 PM CT. Gates will open at 11 AM.



Game 10 between @GatorsBB vs. @AlabamaBSB will follow… pic.twitter.com/q3fQ3omurE — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) May 21, 2026

"I think you're pretty unique when you go into a conference tournament with a chance - you've got to win three games, you win an SEC Championship, That's not always the case. There's some teams playing on TV right now that gotta go win five," Alabama head coach Rob Vaughn said on Tuesday. "It gives you a pretty good shot to make a run at this thing. If you don't win Thursday, Saturday and Sunday don't matter. We're obviously going to run Tyler [Fay] out on Thursday against one of those three very talented teams and see if we can't get to Saturday. If we can, I think having that day off becomes huge for our bullpen."

How to Watch: 4-Seed Alabama vs. 5-Seed Florida in SEC Tournament Quarterfinals

Who: Alabama (37-18, 18-12 SEC) vs. Florida (38-18, 18-12 SEC)

What: SEC Tournament Quarterfinal Matchup

When: Thursday, May 21, TBA - Estimated 3:30 p.m. CT (30 minutes after the conclusion of Georgia vs. Mississippi State starting at noon.)

Where: Hoover Metropolitan Complex, Hoover, Alabama

TV: SEC Network

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network. LISTEN LIVE

Series: Alabama trails 61-69, with the first matchup occurring on May 1, 1940. The Crimson Tide is 4-6 in SEC Tournament play against the Gators.

Last Meeting: The Crimson Tide swept the Florida Gators in a three-game series in March in Tuscaloosa. The series was highlighted with Alabama starting pitcher Tyler Fay, throwing the program's first complete game no-hitter in over 80 years.

Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide won its third SEC series in a row by taking Saturday's game three against Ole Miss 6-2. Alabama saw all three starting pitchers work deep into their respective appearances, Justin Lebron notch four RBIs and Jason Torres make a clutch hit to earn the series win over the Rebels.

Last time out, Florida: The Florida Gators won their opening game at the SEC Tournament 8-3 over the Vanderbilt Commodores. The Gators jumped into 3-0 lead in the first two innings and scored three runs late to pull away from the Commodores. Brendan Lawson and Blake Cyr had two RBIs each as the Gators advanced.

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