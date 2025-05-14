How to Watch Alabama Baseball's Final 2025 Regular Season Series at Florida
Nothing comes easy in league play in SEC baseball. As the 2025 regular season winds down, the pressure is only ramping up for No. 18 Alabama, which travels to No. 23 Florida in its final series before the SEC Tournament next week.
It will be a matchup between two teams inside the RPI top 15: Alabama (39-13, 15-12 SEC) is eighth and Florida (35-18, 13-14 SEC) is 13th. The Gators have stormed back into the postseason picture after winning just one game out of their first 12 against SEC competition.
The Crimson Tide defeated Georgia in a home series last weekend, winning the final two games. Florida concurrently won two of three at No. 1 Texas, in large part silencing remaining doubters that might have suggested the team's otherworldly resurgence was smoke and mirrors.
First pitch in the series is set for 5:30 p.m. CT on Thursday. That game, as well as the Friday and Saturday contests, will be live streamed on SEC Network+. Friday's game has a 5:30 p.m. CT start time. The final game of these teams' regular seasons is scheduled for 3 p.m. CT Saturday.
Alabama wants to host an NCAA regional, and while that possibility looked remote as recently as this past Friday, it is now realistic. A series win over the Gators in Gainesville almost makes the Crimson Tide hosting for the second time in three seasons a foregone conclusion. A potential sweep means it will certainly happen, as Alabama would have 18 SEC wins.
The Gators can stake their own claim to being in that conversation, with a possible sweep of the Crimson Tide placing Florida among the ranks of teams which have a winning conference record. Florida is 7-3 in its last 10 games, and two of the losses are to squads currently ranked in D1Baseball's top eight.