How To Watch Alabama Baseball's SEC Home-Opening Series Against Florida

Alabama baseball is reeling, on a four-game losing streak after getting swept by Kentucky to start SEC play, before losing on Tuesday night in Mobile to South Alabama. The Crimson Tide now enters a massive series against Florida, desperately needing to get back in the win column to avoid dropping to the bottom of the conference standings.

Florida, ranked No. 18 in the country, is 19-3 and coming off a sweep of South Carolina. Preseason National Pitcher of the Year frontrunner Liam Peterson has been very good, with a 2.84 ERA, but the bigger story has been sophomore right-hander Aidan King. The 2025 Freshman All-American is yet to allow an earned run through 23.1 innings. He's struck out 26 batters and has earned the win in all four of his starts.

Alabama's rotation did not look great in Lexington last weekend. All three will have their work cut out for them against a Florida lineup that is among the best in the SEC, led by Brendan Lawson with a 1.599 OPS.

Here is the television and radio information for Alabama's SEC home-opening series against the Gators:

How to Watch Alabama vs. Florida:

Who: Alabama (15-7) vs. Florida (19-3)

When: Friday, March 20 — 6 p.m. CT — SEC Network+

Saturday, March 21 — 2 p.m. CT — SEC Network+

Sunday, March 22 — 12 p.m. CT — SEC Network

Sunday's game marks Alabama's first time on network television this season.

Where: Sewell-Thomas Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Radio: The Crimson Tide Sports Network on Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, or The Varsity Network online.

Alabama vs. Florida Series History:

Alabama and Florida have played 132 times on the diamond, going back to 1920. The Gators lead the series 72-60 and have controlled the series in recent years. Florida has not lost a series to Alabama since 2008, at one point winning 19 out of 20 games from 2011 through 2022. Florida also beat the Crimson Tide in the 2021, 2022 and 2023 SEC Tournaments.

Probable Starting Pitchers for Alabama vs. Florida:

Friday, March 13 — RHP Tyler Fay (UA) vs. RHP Liam Peterson (UF)

Saturday, March 14 — LHP Zane Adams (UA) vs. RHP Aidan King (UF)

Sunday, March 15 — RHP Myles Upchurch (UA) vs. RHP Cooper Walls (UF)

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Threads and Blue Sky for the latest news.