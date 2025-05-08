How to Watch Alabama Baseball's Senior Weekend Series Against Georgia
The much-anticipated series between No. 23 Alabama baseball and No. 6 Georgia has arrived. The Bulldogs (39-11, 15-9 SEC) will travel to Tuscaloosa this weekend for the second-to-last SEC series before the conference tournament.
The Crimson Tide (37-12, 13-11 SEC) has split its last four games, with a 10-2 victory at No. 19 Troy on Tuesday as its most recent outing. Team captain Kade Snell had four hits in the game. Alabama lost its last SEC series to Vanderbilt after a walk-off, 9-7 defeat in Nashville last Sunday.
Georgia swept Missouri on the road last weekend and did not play a midweek, meaning the visitors are fresher than the Crimson Tide at a point in the season where teams are wrapping up their midweeks; the Troy game was Alabama's last midweek of the campaign.
The first two games of this weekend's series, on Friday (6 p.m. CT start time) and Saturday (4 p.m. CT first pitch time), are going to be live streamed on SEC Network+.
Sunday's Mother's Day game starts at noon CT with a national platform on SEC Network. The Crimson Tide defeated LSU at home on Mother's Day 2024. It will be Alabama's last home game of the 2025 regular season.
This series will go a long way in determining whether Alabama's bid to host the program's second NCAA regional in three seasons remains viable. A Georgia series win at Sewell-Thomas Stadium, with a road series at improved Florida next up for the Crimson Tide, comes close to ending those chances barring a run at the SEC Tournament in Hoover.
That is not the only reason behind the anticipation for this three-game set, which has persisted throughout the season. The Bulldogs have former Alabama closer Alton Davis II, who pitched on the Crimson Tide's 2023 super regional team, on their roster. Davis has an 8.27 ERA this season.