How to Watch Alabama Baseball vs. Southern Miss in Hattiesburg Regional
Alabama baseball's Saturday game against Southern Miss will have significantly larger ramifications than the first matchup between the schools in Tuscaloosa back on April 8.
The top two seeds in the Hattiesburg Regional found themselves in the losers' bracket after sustaining Friday upsets: Alabama went down first, losing 5-3 to No. 3 seed Miami. In the night game, the No. 16 national seed Golden Eagles were blown out by No. 4 seed Columbia 11-4.
Host Southern Miss (44-15) held ace pitcher JB Middleton for its second game, which is game three of the regional. Middleton is a Golden Spikes semifinalist whose 2.01 earned run average is the stuff of envy.
Alabama (41-17) almost walked the Hurricanes off Friday afternoon; a miniscule distance stands between Rob Vaughn's team and not having to face down elimination against Southern Miss Saturday afternoon at Pete Taylor Park.
First pitch in the elimination game is at 2 p.m. CT, airing on ESPN2. Vaughn is 0-2 at the Golden Eagles' field as the Crimson Tide coach, also losing a regular season game there in mid-March 2024.
Indications are that the Crimson Tide will be trotting out righty Tyler Fay to start the game on the mound. The coaching staff went with redshirt sophomore Riley Quick on Friday. He threw six innings and allowed five runs.
The No. 16 national seed also did not make it out of its own regional during the 2024 postseason. East Carolina found itself on the wrong end of Evansville's run to supers. The last No. 16 to earn a berth in a super regional? 2023 Alabama, when it traveled to Winston-Salem and played Wake Forest.