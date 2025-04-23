How to Watch Alabama Baseball's Thursday-Saturday Home Series vs. Missouri
For the second weekend in a row, No. 18 Alabama baseball will play a series from Thursday to Saturday. Unranked Missouri heads to Tuscaloosa for three games at Sewell-Thomas Stadium, still in search of its first conference win.
The Tigers (13-27, 0-18 SEC) have been riddled by injuries. The pitching stable has gotten the worst of it. Missouri has had to work around these problems in a juggernaut of a conference. It has lost four games in a row and seven of eight. It was swept by Oklahoma last weekend.
Alabama (32-10, 9-9 SEC) has been on the wrong end of consecutive weekend series against Auburn, Mississippi State and LSU. The Crimson Tide beat Samford on Tuesday night and has won its past two games.
The first game of this weekend's series begins at 7 p.m. CT on Thursday. It will feature a national audience on the SEC Network, the only contest of the weekend to get that treatment. All three games between Alabama and LSU wound up on national TV, including the SEC Network.
As for the remaining two games between the Crimson Tide and Missouri Tigers, both will be live streamed on SEC Network+. Friday's game starts at 6 p.m.; Saturday's outing will be a 1 p.m. CT matinee. After this weekend, each team only has three SEC series left in the regular season.
Missouri and Alabama last played one another in 2023. The Crimson Tide swept the Tigers on the road in Columbia for what, at the time, was a second SEC series win in as many tries. The programs' head coaches, Rob Vaughn (Alabama) and Kerrick Jackson (Missouri), were hired after that campaign.