Alabama Players Not Worried About Kalen DeBoer to Michigan Rumors

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Kalen DeBoer has already denied any connection with one major head coach opening at Penn State, but since then, another head job at a blue blood program has opened up with Michigan firing Sherrone Moore on Wednesday. DeBoer's name was immediately linked with the job as a top candidate.

Alabama's head coach isn't scheduled to speak to the media until Monday, but some of the Crimson Tide players had media availability after Friday's practice as the No. 9 Alabama prepares to face No. 8 Oklahoma in the opening round of the College Football Playoff.

One of those players was sophomore wide receiver Ryan Williams, who said DeBoer hasn't really said much to the team about it, but it isn't a concern for the players heading into the Oklahoma game.

"At the end of the day, he serves us 100 percent," Williams said. "That’s our coach, so we’re going to play for him. External noise is external noise, so at the end of the day, so we’re just focused on the internal voices.”

Williams was asked if it's tough to hear those type of questions during a CFP run.

"Not really. We not really worried about it.”

DeBoer is in his second season at Alabama. Last season, the Crimson Tide went 9-4, falling one spot short of the CFP. Now, he has the program back in the playoff. Prior to Alabama, DeBoer spent two seasons at Washington, where he took the Huskies to the CFP title game. He was also the head coach at Fresno State from 2020-2021.

Redshirt sophomore linebacker Yhonzae Pierre said it's, "not a distraction at all," for the Crimson Tide. However, it is hard to ignore the rumors. Even players who don't like spending time on social media, like offensive lineman Wilkin Formby, have seen the posts connecting DeBoer to the Michigan opening.

"I’ve seen a couple things on social media," Formby said. "I try to stay off social media, but it’s everywhere. I heard stuff on social media, as far the truth to that, I don’t really see anything. He’s the same Coach DeBoer to me. We just had a great practice, and so I don’t really… I’m not to sure about all that.”

Friday was Alabama's first CFP practice. With final exams this week, the players were off of practice all week but did still have team meetings. Linebacker Justin Jefferson said he has "no clue" about DeBoer possibly going to Michigan because he doesn't get on social media.

"I just know as far as what I see today and seeing in meetings," Jefferson said. "Shoot, we all in. Roll Tide. And we ready to go. We ready to go take it to Oklahoma."

