How Will Alabama Baseball's First SEC Weekend Rotation Look? Just a Minute
The Alabama baseball team is off to a very successful start to the 2025 season, having set a new record this spring for longest winning streak to start a regular season in program history. Throughout this stretch, the weekend starting pitching rotation has remained the same.
In order, it's been Zane Adams on Fridays, Riley Quick on Saturdays and Bobby Alcock on Sundays. Quick has shaken off any doubts as to whether he's recovered fully from the Tommy John procedure he had last February.
After Tuesday's game against UAB, conference play will begin for the Crimson Tide (16-1), starting with a trip to Texas A&M's Blue Bell Park for a series beginning on March 14. Will the rotation remain the same as it has for close to a month?
Adams had his best start of the season last Friday against Presbyterian, going six innings in the longest start of the year by an Alabama pitcher. Quick made it into the fifth inning on Saturday and only gave up one run in his final outing before head coach Rob Vaughn wants to fully let him loose (starting in league play).
Alcock has shown good stuff but also had some starts that didn't go the way he probably hoped, including Sunday's game against the Blue Hose, which then-No. 23 Alabama lost after he only pitched 2.2 innings. He had a tough game at a tough time, a week after his best outing of the campaign.
That's because Alabama got two midweek starts, from Aeden Finateri and JT Blackwood, prior to this past weekend that were solid. Blackwood threw the ball well against a ranked foe (then-No. 19 Troy) on Wednesday and has been the primary midweek starter from the beginning.
Rotation spots sometimes fluctuate, often not looking the same in April or May as they did in February. The Crimson Tide has options on the mound, but it is not yet official whether any changes will be made this coming weekend.