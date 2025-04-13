Instant Analysis: Mississippi State 4, No. 12 Alabama Baseball 2
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— The No. 12 Alabama baseball team fell victim to Mississippi State's power at inopportune times in a 4-2 loss on Sunday. The Bulldogs' win Friday meant the finale victory was also a series-sealer for the visitors in Tuscaloosa.
The Crimson Tide has now lost back-to-back SEC series. After a two-run first inning home run from Sawyer Reese, the Bulldogs were quieted until two solo shots in the late innings: one in the seventh and another in the eighth.
Alabama's pitchers were not the primary reason the team fell at home Sunday. The offense only scored via a pair of sacrifice flies, logging a total of two hits throughout the contest. That's not going to win many college baseball games.
Rob Vaughn's team is now 29-8, 8-7 in the SEC. Despite a hard weekend that contained a 13-3 loss on Friday, Alabama kept its winning league record intact for the time being. Mississippi State entered the weekend at 3-9 in the conference, pushing itself to 5-10 at the halfway mark of SEC play.
Vaughn attributed the loss to missed locations on pitches, more so than a wholesale bad day from the pitching staff, which it was not. The Bulldogs used three pitchers in the game, all of them effective against the Crimson Tide bats.
Watch the above video as BamaCentral baseball beat writers Will Miller and Peyton Davis recap Alabama's Sunday loss to Mississippi State, as well as give their thoughts on the series as a whole and the No. 12 Crimson Tide's prospects going forward.