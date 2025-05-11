Live Blog: No. 6 Georgia at No. 23 Alabama Baseball (Game 3)
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Sunday afternoon's game three in Tuscaloosa between Alabama baseball and Georgia is one of the most crucial of the entire 2025 season for the Crimson Tide. Its result will more than likely determine the home team's continued standing as an outside candidate to host a regional.
The No. 6 Bulldogs (40-12, 16-10 SEC) dominated in game one of the series on Friday evening, winning 19-3 in seven innings. That set the visitors up with a leg up in the overall series; Alabama has been defeated in four of its past five conference series.
Alabama came back and won game two of the series 9-3. Georgia scored two runs in the first inning, but Alabama responded with four of its own in the home half and led 6-2 when the game was suspended on Friday night. It held onto the lead and was victorious on Sunday morning.
First pitch for the finale will be at 12:07 p.m. CT. Like the initial action on Sunday, it will be live streamed on SEC Network+. Zane Adams, a sophomore left-hander, will pitch for No. 23 Alabama (38-13, 14-12 SEC) in a game scheduled for seven innings.
The contest will actually more or less begin on time compared to what was originally scheduled. Before weather threw multiple wrenches into this weekend's logistical plans, the Sunday game was set for noon CT.
Be sure to refresh your browser for live updates from the series finale of Georgia at Alabama. The most recent updates will appear at the top.
Second Inning:
- Snell hits a laser to right for his 10th home run of the 2025 campaign, doubling Alabama's advantage once more. Alabama 4, Georgia 0.
- Lebron gets aboard via a two-out infield single.
- Jason Torres hits a solo shot to the visitor bullpen, his 11th home run of the season, doubling the Crimson Tide lead. Alabama 2, Georgia 0.
- Adams gets back-to-back 3-2 strikeouts to finish the inning. The bottom of the Alabama order will start the home half.
- Kolby Branch reaches first with one out on an error over at third base by Jason Torres.
First Inning:
- Mizell goes down swinging on a payoff pitch, getting Finley out of the jam with just one run allowed. The Bulldogs mitigated in that spot and that's an opportunity a team that were to lose a close game would want back.
- Garrett Staton strikes out swinging for a big second out. On comes Coleman Mizell with an RBI chance.
- The ball is called fair. Alabama 1, Georgia 0 with the bases still loaded.
- Will Hodo sends a fly ball to left, and Nolan McCarthy can't catch it. Only one run scores since the runners had to hold up in case of a grab. The play is under review to see if the ball is fair or foul.
- Richie Bonomolo Jr. walks, and they're loaded with one out. Not scoring here would be immensely deflating for Alabama.
- Snell lines out to the third baseman, who nearly drops the ball but re-catches it. Hard luck for the Crimson Tide team captain.
- Justin Lebron singles after a long at-bat, sending Fowler to third. Chance for Kade Snell to make an impact on Senior Day with corners and nobody out.
- Crimson Tide leadoff hitter Bryce Fowler takes a pitch off the knee on the first ball thrown. He gingerly makes his way down to first base but will stay in this game.
- Zane Adams works through a seamless 1, 2, 3 first inning with a backwards K to punctuate it.
- First pitch crosses home plate at 12:07 p.m.
Pregame:
Alabama's lineup:
1. Bryce Fowler, right field
2. Justin Lebron, shortstop
3. Kade Snell, left field
4. Richie Bonomolo Jr., center field
5. Will Hodo, first base
6. Garrett Staton, second base
7. Coleman Mizell, designated hitter
8. Jason Torres, third base
9. Brady Neal, catcher
P: Zane Adams (LHP)
Georgia's lineup:
1. Nolan McCarthy, left field
2. Slate Alford, third base
3. Robbie Burnett, right field
4. Tre Phelps, first base
5. Kolby Branch, shortstop
6. Daniel Jackson, designated hitter
7. Devin Obee, center field
8. Bryce Clavon, second base
9. Henry Hunter, catcher
P: Leighton Finley (RHP)
- Alabama has not won an SEC series yet this season after losing the opening game, as it did this weekend against Georgia.