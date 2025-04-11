Live Blog: No. 12 Alabama Baseball vs. Mississippi State (Game One)
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— The Alabama and Mississippi State baseball teams battle for a series at Sewell-Thomas Stadium this weekend while on different trajectories. The No. 12 Crimson Tide (28-6, 7-5 SEC) has already gotten a ranked win this week.
The unranked Bulldogs are 3-9 through 12 games of SEC play, situated at 20-13 overall entering the weekend. This series represents both teams reaching the halfway point of league action, meaning Mississippi State could turn its fortunes toward the right direction with a decisive performance against Alabama.
Mississippi State has won every series against Alabama two games to one since winning the national championship in 2021. Last season, while plagued with food poisoning, the Crimson Tide won the series' third game in Starkville. The Bulldogs won the last Tuscaloosa series.
The game will be available for live streaming on SEC Network+.
Be sure to refresh your browser for live updates from game one of Alabama's series against Mississippi State. The most recent updates will appear at the top.
Pregame:
- The tarp has come out.
- Tonight's start time has been delayed to 6:30 due to rain.
- Kade Snell resumes his normal post in left field for Alabama.
Alabama's lineup:
1. Richie Bonomolo Jr., center field
2. Justin Lebron, shortstop
3. Kade Snell, left field
4. Jason Torres, third base
5. Will Hodo, first base
6. Garrett Staton, designated hitter
7. Bryce Fowler, right field
8. Brennen Norton, second base
9. Brady Neal, catcher
P: Zane Adams (LHP)
Mississippi State's lineup:
1. Gehrig Frei, left field
2. Sawyer Reeves, shortstop
3. Ace Reeves, third base
4. Noah Sullivan, designated hitter
5. Hunter Hines, first base
6. Bryce Chance, center field
7. Gatlin Sanders, second base
8. Nolan Stevens, right field
9. Joe Powell, catcher
P: Pico Kohn (LHP)