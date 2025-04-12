Bama Central

Live Blog: No. 12 Alabama Baseball vs. Mississippi State, Game Two

After getting run ruled in game one against the Bulldogs, The Crimson Tide looks to bounce back on Saturday afternoon in game two of a three game set.

Alabama second baseman Brennen Norton (21) tags out Mississippi State base runner Gehrig Frei at Sewell-Thomas Stadium in Tuscaloosa Friday, April 11, 2025.
Alabama second baseman Brennen Norton (21) tags out Mississippi State base runner Gehrig Frei at Sewell-Thomas Stadium in Tuscaloosa Friday, April 11, 2025. / Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Crimson Tide was on the wrong end of a game ending by run rule against the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Friday night, losing 13-3.

After being tied 3-3 after four innings, the Bulldogs ambushed Alabama starter, Zane Adams, with the first three batters leading off the inning with three base hits and two going for extra bases. Adams was pulled as after a double scored two runs, and Mississippi State would tack on five more runs to make the score 10-3 before Alabama managed a third out.

On Saturday afternoon, Alabama will look to even up the series with right-hander, Riley Quick (4-1, 3.42 ERA) getting the ball in game two. Mississippi State trots out right-hander, Evan Siary (0-0, 3.79 ERA) who will make his fourth start of the season.

The Crimson Tide also is in danger of dropping to 7-7 in conference with a loss on Saturday, which would be the first time all season the team is not over .500 against the SEC. It would be the first time since conference play started that Alabama dropped back-to-back series as well, so a very significant Saturday afternoon for Rob Vaughn's team.

Starting Lineups:

Alabama:

  • CF Richie Bonomolo Jr (R)
  • 2. SS Justin Lebron (R)
  • 3. LF Kade Snell (L)
  • 4. 3B Jason Torres (R)
  • 5. RF Bryce Fowler (L)
  • 6. 1B Will Hodo (L)
  • 7. DH Coleman Mizell (L)
  • 8. C Brady Neal (L)
  • 9. 2B Jon Young Jr (L)

SP: RHP Riley Quick (4-1, 3.42 ERA)

Mississippi State:

  • 1. LF Gehrig Frei (R)
  • 2. SS Sawyer Reeves (R)
  • 3. 3B Ace Reese (L)
  • 4. DH Noah Sullivan (R)
  • 5. 1B Hunter Hines (L)
  • 6. CF Bryce Chance (R)
  • 7. 2B Gatlin Sanders (L)
  • 8. RF Reed Stallman (L)
  • 9. C Joe Powell (R)

SP: RHP Evan Siary (0-0, 3.79 ERA

Game Start: 2 p.m. CT

Peyton Davis
