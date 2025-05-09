Live Blog: No. 6 Georgia at No. 23 Alabama Baseball (Doubleheader Game 1)
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— The big series this weekend between No. 23 Alabama and No. 6 Georgia in Tuscaloosa was dealt a twist on Friday morning. Due to expected inclement weather, the first two games of the three-game set were combined into a Friday twinbill.
Alabama (37-12, 13-11 SEC) has been in action this week, winning 10-2 at No. 19 Troy on Tuesday night. The Bulldogs (39-11, 15-9 SEC) did not play in a midweek after sweeping unranked Missouri last weekend.
The first game of the doubleheader is set for a 4 p.m. CT start time, with right-handed sophomore Tyler Fay on the hill for Alabama, as has been the case for the last few weeks. Game two is scheduled to start 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first.
Both contests can be live streamed on SEC Network+.
Be sure to refresh your browser for live updates from game one of Friday's doubleheader between Georgia and Alabama at Sewell-Thomas Stadium. The most recent updates will appear at the top. Game two will commence approximately half an hour after game one.
Pregame:
- Former Alabama baseball closer Alton Davis II has returned to his former ballpark. Davis was a standout on the Crimson Tide's 2023 team, which made a super regional, and was also the team's closer as a sophomore during the 2024 season.
- Georgia listed Ryland Zaborowski, who has hit 16 home runs this season, as out on the SEC availability report. Alabama has all players available for the opener, per the report.