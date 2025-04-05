Live Blog: No. 8 Alabama Baseball at No. 16 Auburn (Doubleheader Game One)
Forecasted inclement weather on Sunday wasn't the only hiccup to start this weekend for Alabama baseball. On Friday, the Crimson Tide fell victim to the run rule in a seven-inning 10-0 loss to No. 16 Auburn.
No. 8 Alabama (26-5, 6-4 SEC) will play a doubleheader at Plainsman Park on Saturday because of Sunday's projected weather. The first game begins at 2 p.m. CT (SEC Network+) with talented right-hander Riley Quick on the mound for the visitors.
The Crimson Tide's Friday starter, sophomore southpaw Zane Adams, took his first loss of the 2025 campaign and only made it through one inning in the series opener. For Alabama's fortunes to change in game two, it will need more from its starter.
Adams was not the sole party to blame for Friday's outing; the offense only recorded two hits all game long, only one of which went for extra bases. In baseball, those kinds of nights happen. They're less ideal than an already-low baseline on a Friday during league play.
Auburn (21-9, 5-5 SEC) is 3-1 against Alabama when Rob Vaughn is at the helm of the Crimson Tide. The second game of Saturday's doubleheader kept a regularly scheduled 7 p.m. start time and will air on SEC Network.
Be sure to refresh your browser for live updates. The most recent updates will appear at the top.
Pregame:
- Brady Neal takes over behind the dish for Will Plattner, who started Friday's contest at catcher.
Alabama's lineup:
1. Richie Bonomolo Jr., center field
2. Justin Lebron, shortstop
3. Kade Snell, left field
4. Jason Torres, third base
5. Will Hodo, first base
6. Garrett Staton, designated hitter
7. Bryce Fowler, right field
8. Brennen Norton, second base
9. Brady Neal, catcher
P: Riley Quick (RHP)
Auburn's lineup:
1. Eric Snow, third base
2. Chris Rembert, second base
3. Ike Irish, right field
4. Cooper McMurray, first base
5. Bub Terrell, left field
6. Lucas Steele, designated hitter
7. Bristol Carter, center field
8. Chase Fralick, catcher
9. Deric Fabian, shortstop
P: Cade Fisher (LHP)