Live Game, Weather Updates: Tuscaloosa Baseball Super Regional, No. 7 Alabama vs. St. John's

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- 7-seeded Alabama baseball opens NCAA Tournament Super Regional action in Tuscaloosa on Saturday against the St. John's Red Storm. The Crimson Tide is hosting the Super Regional round for the first time since 2006 and is looking to return to the College World Series in Omaha for the first time since 1999. The Red Storm appears in the Super Regional round for the first time since 2012 and hasn't been to Omaha since 1980.

"Yeah, the hay's in the barn, man," Alabama head coach Rob Vaugh said. "It's time to go. These guys have been putting in a lot of work since we showed up in August, and for these guys, multiple years to go put themselves in the position that they're standing in right now. Now this is the fun part. The work's over. Everything's done. Now it's about going out and executing. We've got a tough team on the other side. We've got a tough group of dudes on our sides. We know it's going to be a war, but I think these guys are ready for it. At this point, man, I'm excited for them to go out and send their stuff, play hard, and be completely unafraid to crash and burn. That's been our message for the last year. That's been our message for the last half of the year that they've been living out. So, it's go time. It's time to rock and roll."

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Pregame

7:08 p.m. - The starting lineups are out and Jon Lemm is still DH-ing after breaking a finger last weekend, and Peyton Steele is IN the lineup after tweeking his hamstring on Sunday against Oklahoma State for Alabama.

6:59 p.m. - Right field is filling up fast and looks at about 90-percent capacity. Impressive support from the Crimson Tide faithful as we're still over an hour from first pitch. St. John's is currently taking batting practice and getting a feel for Sewell-Thomas Stadium as the country music is pumping through the loud speakers.

Alabama Baseball fans were lined up and ready for the gates to open ahead of tonight's Super Regional Game 1 against St. John's pic.twitter.com/JyQHDC8ebj — Joe Gaither (@JoeGaither6) June 6, 2026

Starting Lineups

Alabama

CF - Bryce Fowler SS - Justin Lebron C - Brady Neal 3B - Jason Torres DH - John Lemm LF - Eric Hines 2B - Brennan Holt 1B - Luke Vaughn RF - Peyton Steele

Starting Pitcher: RHP - Tyler Fay

St. John's

CF - Jon LeGrande 3B - Jayder Raifstanger 1B - Shaun McMillan C - Adam Agresti DH - Will Cowan 2B - Ayden Frey LF - Cristian Bernardini SS - Rob Monsour RF - Dylan Fitzsimmons

Starting Pitcher: RHP - Liam O'Leary

How to Watch: 7-Seed Alabama vs. St. John's Super Regional Series

Who: 7-seed Alabama (39-19, 18-12 SEC) vs. St. John's (36-24, 15-6 Big East)

What: NCAA Baseball Super Regional

When:

Game 1 - Saturday, June 6, 8 p.m. CT

Game 2 - Sunday, June 7, 2 p.m. CT

Game 3 (If Necessary) - Monday, June 8, TBD

Where: Sewell-Thomas Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Alabama

TV: ESPN2

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network. LISTEN LIVE

Series: Alabama and St. John's have never played in baseball.

Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide defeated Oklahoma State 9-7 in 11 innings on Sunday night to win the Tuscaloosa Regional. Senior catcher and outfielder Brady Neal hit the go-ahead two-run home run in the top of the 11th inning to cap off a 3-0 weekend.

Last time out, St. John's: The Red Storm defeated Florida State 5-4 on Monday to win the Tallahassee Regional. Adam Agresti hit a grand slam that put St. John's ahead 4-2, and the Red Storm held on the rest of the way to go 3-0 as the last-seeded team in the regional field.

Tuscaloosa Regional Weather Information

Saturday: The daytime temperatures are expected to reach 87 degrees, while the evening is predicted to drop to a pleasant 71 degrees. There's a 50-percent chance of rain in the evening with the humidity reaching 85-percent.

Sunday: The daytime temperatures are expected to reach 85 degrees with showers and scattered thunderstorms being more likely in the morning. There's a 60-percent chance of rain.

Monday: The day temperatures are expected to reach 86 degrees with thunderstorms being likely. Chances of rain are at 80 percent and are expected to continue into the evening as temperatures drop to 73 degrees.

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