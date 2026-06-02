Alabama Baseball Super Regional Tournament Central: Schedule, How to Watch, Bracket Breakdown

Alabama baseball is one of 16 programs still playing as the Crimson Tide have qualified for the NCAA Tournament Super Regional round. Tuscaloosa will host the St. John's Red Storm this weekend for a best of three game series with the winner heading to Omaha for the College World Series.

"We get the opportunity to play at home next weekend, and we're two wins away from the promised land," Alabama coach Rob Vaughn said after winning the regional. "I got to say this before we go. The crowd was awesome tonight. Like, awesome. They were into it. It was electric, and it got better and better as the game goes. So, now we need that on steroids next week. I don't know who the heck is coming in. I need that energy with, let's make it 8,000 people this time, and see what happens. Let's get weird."

How to Watch: 7-Seed Alabama vs. St. John's Super Regional Series

Who: 7-seed Alabama (39-19, 18-12 SEC) vs. St. John's (36-24, 15-6 Big East)

What: NCAA Baseball Super Regional

When:

Game 1 - Saturday, June 6, 8 p.m. CT

Game 2 - Sunday, June 7, 2 p.m. CT

Game 3 (If Necessary) - Monday, June 8, TBD

Where: Sewell-Thomas Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Alabama

TV: ESPN2

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network. LISTEN LIVE

Series: Alabama and St. John's have never played in baseball.

Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide defeated Oklahoma State 9-7 in 11 innings on Sunday night to win the Tuscaloosa Regional. Senior catcher and outfielder Brady Neal hit the go-ahead two-run home run in the top of the 11th inning to cap off a 3-0 weekend.

Last time out, St. John's: The Red Storm defeated Florida State 5-4 on Monday to win the Tallahassee Regional. Adam Agresti hit a grand slam that put St. John's ahead 4-2, and the Red Storm held on the rest of the way to go 3-0 as the last seeded team in the regional field.

Tuscaloosa Regional Weather Information

Saturday: The daytime temperatures are expected to reach 87 degrees, while the evening is predicted to drop to a pleasant 71 degrees. There's a 50-percent chance of rain in the evening with the humidity reaching 85-percent.

Sunday: The daytime temperatures are expected to reach 85 degrees with showers and scattered thunderstorms being more likely in the morning. There's a 60-percent chance of rain.

Monday: The day temperatures are expected to reach 86 degrees with thunderstorms being likely. Chances of rain are at 80 percent and are expected to continue into the evening as temperatures drop to 73 degrees.

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