Report: Greg Byrne Offers Summer Update on Aden Holloway's Status

Aden Holloway is participating in summer workouts with Alabama basketball, UA athletic director Greg Byrne told AL.com's Nick Kelly on Monday. However, he has not been reinstated by the program just yet.

“While part of the process, he still has a way to go to satisfy the requirements set by the court, the University and the program," Byrne said.

This news comes seven weeks after the guard entered a second-chance program as part of a plea agreement for his two felony drug charges. The 21-year-old had to complete 50 hours of community service, pass drug and alcohol screenings and pay fines for the case to be dismissed.

Holloway was suspended by head coach Nate Oats on March 16, as the guard was arrested that morning and removed from campus after being charged with first-degree possession of marijuana (more than two pounds) and failure to affix a tax stamp.

Holloway, Alabama's second-leading scorer last season, didn’t travel with the Crimson Tide to Tampa for the NCAA Tournament Round of 64 victory over 13-seed Hofstra nor the Round of 32 win over 5-seed Texas Tech. He was approved to travel out of state the day of the Sweet 16 in Chicago, but Holloway wasn't in attendance. Holloway's ban from the University of Alabama's campus was reversed on April 3.

Holloway was named to the All-SEC Third Team on March 9. He earned a starting role after being the Crimson Tide's sixth-man in 2024-25, and he's certainly made the most of it. The junior finished the regular season 14th in the conference in points per game (16.8 on 48.0 percent from the field) and eighth in assists per game (3.9).

Oats stressed after the season-ending loss to Michigan in the Sweet 16 that "we got to get bigger," and that's the theme of the new roster. Every transfer is 6-foot-8 or taller, while the other freshmen besides Anderson Diaz are roughly 6-foot-6 apiece.

Before Diaz's reclassification, Holloway and Preston Murphy Jr. were the only true guards on the roster. Other 2025-26 guards like Labaron Philon Jr. (drafted), Latrell Wrightsell Jr. (exhausted eligibility), Houston Mallette (exhausted eligibility), Jalil Bethea (transferred) and Davion Hannah (transferred) are no longer with the team.

It's uncertain at this time what freshmen wings Jaxon Richardson, Qayden Samuels and Tarris Bouie will be listed as on the official roster, but point guard isn't likely for any of them. Regardless, should Holloway eventually be reinstated, he'll play a massive role for Alabama.

Alabama's 2026-27 Roster as of July 20

**G Aden Holloway (pending legal matter)**

G Preston Murphy Jr. (returning senior)

G Anderson Diaz (freshman)

W Jaxon Richardson (freshman)

W Qayden Samuels (freshman)

W Tarris Bouie (freshman)

F Amari Allen (returning sophomore)

F London Jemison (returning sophomore)

F Keitenn Bristow (returning junior *pending redshirt*)

F Cole Cloer (NC State transfer)

F Jamarion Davis-Fleming (Mississippi State transfer)

C/F Brandon Garrison (Kentucky transfer)

C/F Drew Fielder (Boise State transfer)

C Collins Onyejiaka (returning sophomore *pending redshirt*)

BamaCentral is keeping track of the Crimson Tide’s outgoing and incoming players and coaches right here ahead of next season.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Threads and Blue Sky for the latest news