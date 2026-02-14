Live Updates From Alabama Baseball's Doubleheader Against Washington State

Alabama hosts Washington State in a Saturday doubleheader due to anticipated rain on Sunday. The Cougars stunned the Crimson Tide in the season opener on Friday night for an 8-4 win. Game one of the doubleheader will begin at 12 p.m. CT, with the second game beginning 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one. Follow along for live updates and analysis:

B4

T4 — Alabama 0, Washington State 0

Adams strikes out Skjonsby to get out of the jam. Skjonsby tried to check his swing on a 3-1 pitch that would've been ball four, but was not given the call. He struck out swinging on the next pitch.

Shull gets a 3-0 count to start the at-bat, but then unsuccessfully attempts to lay down two bunts. Adams strikes him out to avoid loading the bases.

Obenour hits a double off the right field wall. Priest moves him to third with a well-placed bunt. It's the first real trouble of the game for Adams. Alabama is holding a mound visit, and Matthew Heiberger is warming up in the bullpen.

Steele makes a nice catch in right field, running down a well-hit ball by Hartman for the first out of the frame.

B3 — Alabama 0, Washington State 0

Lebron grounds out to third to end the inning. Each team has just one hit through three innings.

Fowler goes down looking as well. It was very close on the third called strike. Looked like it was going to called ball three.

Holt strikes out looking. Alabama is back to the top of the order.

T3 — Alabama 0, Washington State 0

Gavin Roy flies out to end the frame.

Leadoff batter Trevor Smith bunts as well. This one is laid down perfectly for the first Cougars' hit of the game. Thiele moves into scoring position at second base.

Washington State has its first baserunner of the game in Luke Thiele. Thiele bunted, and Adams' throw to first was high. It was ruled an error on Adams.

Cam Macleod strikes out looking for the second out.

Ryan Skjonsby becomes the first batter to get solid contact off of Adams, ripping one just foul down the right field line, but ultimately grounds out.

B2 — Alabama 0, Washington State 0

Justin Osterhouse pops up to short, and Will Plattner goes down looking. Alabama goes down 1-2-3.

Peyton Steele flies out to open the frame.

T2 — Alabama 0, Washington State 0

Electric start for Zane Adams. He's got five strikeouts in two innings and has not fallen behind in a single count. — Theodore Fernandez (@TheoFernandez__) February 14, 2026

Adams strikes out the side, getting Jonah Shull to go down swinging as well.

Matt Priest goes down swinging as well. Adams is dominating these batters. Has not fallen behind in a single count so far.

Adams opens the second with a third strikeout, getting Ollie Obenour swinging.

B1 — Alabama 0, Washington State 0

Alabama picks up right where it left off on Friday. Luke Vaughn goes down swinging, stranding Fowler and Torres.

John Lemm popped up for the second out.

Fowler steals second on the first pitch of Jason Torres' at-bat and then advances to third as Torres singles. Alabama struggled with runners in scoring position all day on Friday, and now has a chance to change the narrative early.

Bryce Fowler opens up the frame with a seven-pitch walk. Justin Lebron takes one high pitch for ball one, then pounces on the next one, flying out just shy of the warning track. Fowler wanted to go but was held up at first.

T1 — Alabama 0, Washington State 0

Zane Adams made quick work of the Cougars in the top of the first. He struck out two batters while getting out of the frame in just 12 pitches.

Pregame:

Alabama's lineup for game one of Saturday's doubleheader:



- Jason Torres moves up to the three-hole

- Peyton Steele and Justin Osterhouse switch places at 6/7



We're less than ten minutes from first pitch at Sewell-Thomas Stadium pic.twitter.com/GCZNYMPPbh — Theodore Fernandez (@TheoFernandez__) February 14, 2026

Much smaller turnout in right field for game one of Saturday’s doubleheader https://t.co/LoGR1maXPl pic.twitter.com/7uZvbvOwLz — Theodore Fernandez (@TheoFernandez__) February 14, 2026

Matchup History:

Alabama enters the series with a 3-1 all-time record against the Cougars. The Crimson Tide fell 9-1 to Washington State in the 1950 College World Series, the first World Series appearance in program history, before sweeping the Cougars in a 2018 series in Tuscaloosa.

How to Watch Alabama Against Washington State:

Who: Alabama (0-1), Washington State (1-0)

When: Saturday, Feb. 14 — 12 p.m. CT, 3:30 p.m. CT

Where: Sewell-Thomas Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Alabama

TV: Streaming on SEC Network+

Radio: The Crimson Tide Sports Network on Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, or The Varsity Network online.