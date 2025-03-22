Live Updates: No. 12 Alabama Baseball vs. No. 1 Tennessee, Game 3
After trailing by five runs through the first two innings, Alabama's comeback effort came up short last night after Tennessee was able to work around a ninth-inning rally that brought the tying run to the plate with just one out.
The loss for the Crimson Tide knotted up the weekend series at a game a piece and handed the team its first conference loss of the season. The team did show a lot of toughness after falling behind 5-0, Alabama was able to close the gap to two runs in the seventh with some clutch RBIs and strong bullpen performances from J.T. Blackwood and Austin Morris.
In the end, the rough start from right-hand starter, Riley Quick, was too much to overcome. It was Quick's worst start yet, giving up hard contact and throwing lower velocity than he has all season. Alabama's head coach, Rob Vaughn, revealed after the game that Quick was affected by a blood-blister on his throwing hand, impacting his spin rates and velocity.
Right hand starter, Bobby Alcock (3-0, 3.60 ERA) gets the ball fresh off of being named SEC Pitcher of the Week after his seven-shutout inning performance last Sunday in College Station. Sunday starter was a question mark coming into this year, but if Alcock can make last Sunday a habit, the Crimson Tide's pitching staff becomes all the more dangerous.
For Tennessee, right-hander, Tegun Kuhnz (2-0, 1.08 ERA) makes his sixth start of the season. It's been a short leash for the freshman so far this season. His longest start to date was last Sunday against the Florida Gators where he went 2.2 innings allowing just one hit and no runs, and his highest pitch count of the year is 37 in an earlier appearance.
Winner of this afternoon's game will move to 4-1 in SEC play and win its second straight series to begin SEC play. The early season stakes do not get much higher than this.
Starting Lineups:
Alabama:
- 1. RF Bryce Fowler
- 2. SS Justin Lebron
- 3. DH Coleman Mizell
- 4. 3B Jason Torres
- 5. 1B Will Hodo
- 6. 2B Brennen Norton
- 7. LF Kade Snell
- 8. C Will Plattner
- 9. CF Richie Bonomolo Jr
SP: RHP Bobby Alcock (3-0, 3.60 ERA)
Tennessee:
- 1. 3B Dean Curley
- 2. LF Jay Abernathy
- 3. CF Hunter Ensley
- 4. 1B Andrew Fischer
- 5. DH Dalton Bargo
- 6. RF Reese Chapman
- 7. 2B Manny Marin
- 8. C Cannon Peebles
- 9. SS Ariel Antigua
SP: RHP Tegan Kuhns (2-0, 1.08 ERA)