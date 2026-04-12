Live Updates As No. 8 Alabama Baseball Looks to Avoid a Sweep Against No. 22 Arkansas

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama baseball has made profound changes to the lineup following Saturday's 15-6 loss to Arkansas.

Head coach Rob Vaughn, who had stuck with numerous players throughout various slumps this season, has rolled out a vastly different order for Sunday's game as the Crimson Tide looks to avoid being swept by the Razorbacks.

Justin Lebron drops out of the two-hole for the first time since the 2024 season. He'll bat cleanup, while previous nine-hole batter Brennan Holt, third on the team with a .458 on-base percentage, moves to second. Freshman Andrew Purdy gets the start at first over the struggling Luke Vaughn, while catcher John Lemm finally gets a day off.

Justin Osterhouse is back in the lineup at left field, while freshman Chase Kroberger moves to the other side with Brady Neal behind the plate. Rounding out the changes, Jason Torres drops from cleanup to the seven-hole.

Freshman Myles Upchurch is on the mound for the Crimson Tide today as Alabama looks to avoid getting swept at home. First pitch is set for 1 p.m. CT. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network+ and is available via radio on Tide 100.9 or The Varsity Network online. Follow along for live updates and analysis as Alabama looks to win its fourth straight series opener.

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B5

Fowler strikes out to start the frame.

T5 — Alabama 2, Arkansas 0

Upchurch is having the best SEC start of his career. He's allowed just two hits with no free passes through five scoreless innings. He's struck out six and is at just 72 pitches.

Robinett flies out to end the frame.

Pompey picks up Arkansas' second hit of the day.

Upchurch is up to six strikeouts. He puts down Aloy and Souza to start the inning.

B4 — Alabama 2, Arkansas 0

Torres singles, but Osterhouse and Kroberger promptly go down to end the inning.

Purdy grounds out to start the frame.

T4 — Alabama 2, Arkansas 0

Ruiz makes solid contact, but Fowler was there in center field to make the catch and end another scoreless frame for Upchurch.

Kozeal grounds out to Holt for the second out.

Niu lines out to Lebron at short.

B3 — Alabama 2, Arkansas 0

Hines pops up to end the inning.

Holt is safe.

Lebron singles to left for his 30th RBI of the season. Holt slid into third on the play safely. Arkansas is challenging that he was out. Alabama 2, Arkansas 0

Neal flies out for the second out.

Holt walks on five pitches, moving Kroberger to second.

Fowler flies to the center for the first out.

Chase Kroberger reaches on a fielding error by Pompey at third.

T3 — Alabama 1, Arkansas 0

Holt turns a nice play at second to get Alabama out of the frame with two runners stranded.

Rutenbar flies out to left, moving Souza to third.

Reese Robinett pops up on a bunt that is caught by Upchurch for the first out.

Pompey, who has two homers this series, singles to left to move Souza to second.

Andrew Purdy is unable to corral a hard grounder hit at him. The error puts Nolan Souza on for Arkansas' first baserunner.

B2 — Alabama 1, Arkansas 0

Justin Osterhouse grounds into a double play to end the inning.

Jason Torres goes down looking for the first out.

Andrew Purdy brings Lebron home with a base hit of his own to right. Hines moves to second. Alabama 1, Arkansas 0

Base hit for Eric Hines in his first at-bat of the day pic.twitter.com/AyyT3nWCR8 — Theodore Fernandez (@TheoFernandez__) April 12, 2026

Eric Hines notches a base hit to right to bring Lebron to third.

Justin Lebron falls behind 1-2 and then shows nice discipline, taking three balls for a walk.

T2 — Alabama 0, Arkansas 0

Upchurch strikes out the side. He gets Kuhio Aloy looking to end the frame.

Upchurch faces his first full count of the day, but gets Damian Ruiz looking for his third strikeout.

Upchurch strikes out Camden Kozeal on a 2-2 pitch for the first out.

B1 — Alabama 0, Arkansas 0

Brady Neal pops up, ending a very fast first inning.

Bryce Fowler and Brennan Holt ground out consecutively for Alabama.

T1 — Alabama 0, Arkansas 0

1-2-3 inning for Upchurch. He strikes out Maika Niu to end the frame.

Justin Osterhouse makes a nice jumping catch in right field at the wall on a Ryder Helfrick fly ball for the second out.

Carter Rutenbar grounds out to start the game.

First pitch was 1:02 p.m.

Pregame:

Myles Upchurch warms up ahead of his start vs. Arkansas. Upchurch is 4-2 with a 3.60 ERA this season. He’s struck out 40 over 30.0 IP pic.twitter.com/TVwIyH0bQy — Theodore Fernandez (@TheoFernandez__) April 12, 2026

Two saxophone anthems in one weekend. Electric. It does not get much better than this https://t.co/fDWyIrLRjL pic.twitter.com/b0qUmVtyiA — Theodore Fernandez (@TheoFernandez__) April 12, 2026

New Alabama women’s basketball head coach Pauline Love throws out the first pitch pic.twitter.com/iPXaa4toie — Theodore Fernandez (@TheoFernandez__) April 12, 2026

Profound lineup changes for Alabama baseball today:



- Justin Lebron is out of the two-hole

- Andrew Purdy starts at first over Luke Vaughn

- Jason Torres drops from cleanup to seventh in the order

- John Lemm finally gets a day off

- Justin Osterhouse starts in left https://t.co/Bg754ZJaPu — Theodore Fernandez (@TheoFernandez__) April 12, 2026

Alabama is giving out Augusta Sunday t-shirts at today's game.

Head to The Joe this weekend for another exciting SEC series❗Sunday will feature Augusta Sunday at The Joe, where a watch party at Rally Point will include themed food and drinks, plus a t-shirt giveaway while supplies last 🤩 ⛳



*Fans will receive a voucher for giveaways at… pic.twitter.com/Qvsfc2SsCR — Alabama Athletics (@UA_Athletics) April 8, 2026

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