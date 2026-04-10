Live Updates As No. 8 Alabama Baseball Opens Series Against No. 22 Arkansas

Tuscaloosa, Ala. — Alabama is on fire.

The No. 8 Crimson Tide is firing on all cylinders as winners of 11 of its last 12 games. Rob Vaughn's squad has taken three straight SEC series for the first time of his tenure, and is coming off an electric 16-2 thrashing of Samford on Tuesday.

The opposite has been true for Arkansas. The No. 22 Razorbacks, at one point a top-five team with a series win over No. 3 Mississippi State, have lost six of their last seven SEC games, including consecutive series losses to Florida and Arkansas, two teams that Alabama swept. Its been a disappointing month for a team that opened the season with title aspirations, but the talent is still there and a turnaround could be looming.

Friday's series opener will feature a heavyweight matchup between a pair of aces in Tyler Fay and Hunter Dietz. Fay is dealing as well as anybody, with three consecutive elite outings dating back to his no-hitter against Florida, while Dietz, a menacing 6-foot-6 left-hander, allowed just one run over seven innings against Auburn last week.

Friday's game is set for a 6 p.m. CT first pitch from Sewell-Thomas Stadium. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network+ and is available via radio on Tide 100.9 or The Varsity Network online. Follow along for live updates and analysis as Alabama looks to win its fourth straight series opener.

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Pregame:

With A-Day scheduled for tomorrow, fans are encouraged to use the Capstone Parking Deck located diagonally across from the stadium.

Due to conflicting events around Sewell-Thomas Stadium, we highly recommend utilizing the Capstone Parking Deck this evening for those planning on attending tonight's contest against Arkansas at 6 p.m. CT.#RollTide pic.twitter.com/bTBkRuqNxV — Alabama Baseball (@AlabamaBSB) April 10, 2026

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