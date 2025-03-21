No. 12 Alabama Baseball Picks Up A Statement Win to Open Series Against No. 1 Tennessee
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It has been a meteoric rise for the Alabama Crimson Tide baseball program in the second year of the Rob Vaughn era. After starting the year unranked, the team won 21 of its first 22 games, climbing all the way to number 12 in the country after a sweep of the preseason number one squad, the Texas A&M Aggies, in College Station to open their SEC schedule.
On a brisk Tuscaloosa Thursday evening, the Crimson Tide got its first opportunity to measure up against the nation's current top-ranked team, and defending national champions, the Tennessee Volunteers, in the first of a three game series.
A pair of lefty Friday starters got the ball for both groups. Zane Adams made his sixth straight Friday start of the season, facing an offense second nationally in runs scored.
For the Volunteers, one of the top starters in the country, Liam Doyle, also appeared for the sixth time this season. The hard throwing lefty came into the night having surrendered just two earned runs, striking 53 batters out in just 25 innings.
"That guy is elite," Coach Vaughn said about the Tennessee ace. "We saw him last year at Ole Miss. They've done a great job with him. As good as he was last year, he's better now."
It did not take long for the defending champions to do damage off Adams. A two out walk in the first inning was followed immediately by a shot off the bat of first baseman Andrew Fischer to immediately put the Crimson Tide in a hole before the team stepped in the batters box.
The Vols added another run in top of the second to take a 3-0 lead, but the Tide responded in resounding fashion in their half of the frame. A pair of RBI walks followed by a bases clearing Justin Lebron double put five runs on the board for the Crimson Tide.
This inning sparked the Crimson Tide doing something that no team Tennessee has faced has done, put runs on Liam Doyle. The lefty allowed season highs in hits (six), walks (four), earned runs (five) and total pitches (110).
"I thought we did a good job knocking him off what he does well," Vaughn said. "We ran him off the heater, and he started having to pitch backwards a little bit."
Adams, meanwhile, settled in after the loud start to his night. The Alabama lefty put up four straight scoreless frames against one of the nation's most potent offenses. After surrendering the loud shot over the right field bullpen, the sophomore starter stayed away from barrels of an elite offense.
"Zane's the same dude everyday," Vaughn said. "That's why he runs out on Friday nights. It's a slow heartbeat you know what you're going to get out of him every time he toes the rubber."
His night ended one out into the sixth after back-to-back base hits from the Volunteers, two runners the visiting team were able to plate to shrink the margin to one.
Alabama was going to need clutch outs any way they could get them to hold off Tennessee, and the defense could not have delivered in a more emphatic way.
Right fielder, Bryce Fowler, skied to rob a home run to end the seventh inning, Justin Lebron had an unassisted double play followed by a Carson Ozmer strikeout in the eighth to keep Tennessee scoreless despite having a runner in scoring position with no outs, and William Plattner threw out the lone Tennessee baserunner attempting to steal second in the ninth to secure a victory.
Yet again, Rob Vaughn's squad delivered in high leverage moments, something the Crimson Tide is making a habit of so far this season. The second year coach referenced a Teddy Roosevelt quote from his "The Man in the Arena" speech that he has hanging up in his office that he wants his team to live by.
"The credit belongs to the dude that's out there that's unafraid to crash and burn," he said. "That is willing to put himself out there who at the best knows in the end the triumph of high achievement, and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails daring greatly. That's kind of who we are. We are going to be present and send it."
The Crimson Tide move to 22-1 on the season and will have an opportunity to take a series win against the number one team in the country back in Sewell-Thomas Stadium tomorrow a 6 p.m. CT in what would be the climax of a historically great start to the season.