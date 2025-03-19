How to Watch: No. 12 Alabama Baseball vs. No. 1 Tennessee
After last night's walk off victory against the South Alabama Jaguars, the now 21-1 (3-0 SEC) Alabama Crimson Tide has a quick turnaround, hosting the top-ranked and defending National Champion, Tennessee Volunteers tomorrow evening.
Tony Vitello's team is fresh off their first loss of the season last night, dropping their midweek game against East Tennessee State last night to move to 20-1 (3-0 SEC); however, the Volunteers boast one of the top weekend rotations in the country and will be a daunting task for Alabama's potent offense that ranks sixth nationally in runs.
Adding further context to the level Tennessee is playing right now, the team also ranks second nationally in runs scored on top of their nation leading 1.94 ERA. The Crimson Tide's sweep of the Texas A&M Aggies last weekend in College Station was quite the feat, but the Volunteers present a different level of issues the way they are playing to this point this season.
The opening game of the series is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT Thursday evening, and will be broadcasted nationally on ESPNU. It will be the second game of the season on national television for the Crimson Tide, the first being their 2-0 win last Sunday in College Station.
Despite a very solid performance from the pitching staff last weekend, Alabama's offense was heavily reliant on the long ball, scoring 12 of their 14 runs via home run. That is not a sustainable practice, especially when facing a pitching staff as stingy as Tennessee's.
Last time the Crimson Tide hosted the number one team in the country was last April against the Arkansas Razorbacks where the Crimson Tide took games two and three after dropping the first for a series win.
Rob Vaughn and company will look for a repeat performance this weekend against the defending College World Series champions.