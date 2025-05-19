Reacting to Alabama's Latest D1Baseball Ranking: Just a Minute
Alabama baseball lost two out of three games at Florida this past weekend, falling a number of places in the D1Baseball Top 25 as a result. The Crimson Tide slipped five spots, from No. 18 to No. 23. That's as low as the team has been slotted since entering the rankings at 23 in early March.
The SEC Tournament starts on Tuesday morning with No. 9-seed Alabama (40-15, 16-14 SEC) taking on still-unranked Missouri, which lost 27 out of 30 conference games. Losing that contest in the single elimination bracket casts the Crimson Tide from the ranks of the top 25.
Other ramifications of such a loss would also dampen the squad's postseason outlook, as it has eyes on hosting a regional in Tuscaloosa for the first time since 2023. To do that, multiple wins in Hoover will be a necessity after Alabama's loss in the Florida series.
The 40 regular season wins accomplished by the Crimson Tide represent a feat not accomplished by the program since 2002. Alabama's highest D1Baseball ranking this season was No. 8. It started the 2025 campaign unranked, quickly entering the top 25 weeks thereafter.
1. LSU
2. Texas
3. North Carolina
4. Oregon
5. Arkansas
6. Florida State
7. Oregon State
8. Auburn
9. Vanderbilt
10. Georgia
11. Coastal Carolina
12. Southern Miss
13. UCLA
14. Clemson
15. Florida
16. Georgia Tech
17. Ole Miss
18. Dallas Baptist
19. Northeastern
20. UC Irvine
21. Tennessee
22. NC State
23. Alabama
24. TCU
25. Kansas
Watch the above video as BamaCentral lead baseball writer Will Miller reveals Alabama's spot in this week's D1Baseball Top 25, as well as an early look at the Crimson Tide's SEC Tournament matchup on Tuesday and what that game means for the team's spot in the poll.