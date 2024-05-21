SEC Baseball Tournament Instant Analysis: South Carolina 10, Alabama 5
The Alabama Crimson Tide baseball team started its opening round SEC Tournament game off well against the South Carolina Gamecocks, jumping out to a 3-0 lead after two innings of play. Unfortunately for the Crimson Tide, the Gamecocks woke up in the third inning putting six runs on the board and ultimately seizing control of the game for good.
The Gamecocks defeated the Crimson Tide 10-5 to advance to the double-elimination portion of the tournament and will square off against the second-seeded Arkansas Razorbacks on Wednesday.
Alabama had to use five different pitchers after starting pitcher Greg Farone was knocked out of the game in the middle of the third inning after surrendering two solo home runs. Farone was back on the hill after hurling 105 pitches this past Thursday against the Auburn Tigers.
I know Greg Farone threw a hundred pitches last Thursday and turned around and competed his tail off for us today. Just ran out of steam, which we knew was coming, but I thought he did a great job getting us out of the gate, which is what we wanted," said Alabama head coach Rob Vaughn .
It wasn't all doom and gloom for the Crimson Tide as right fielder William Hamiter opened the day with a highlight level catch in the first inning. Offensively he extended his hitting streak to 10-games, getting on board safely in three of his five at-bats with a single, double and hit-by-pitch and adding two RBIs to his season total.
"Well, I don't know how many more games of baseball have I left. I hope it's a bunch. I hope
we can get in. But I've just been showing up every day with a positive attitude and just really, more than anything, just trying to have fun and enjoy it," said Hamiter.
