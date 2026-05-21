SEC Baseball Tournament Live Updates from 4-Seed Alabama vs. 5-Seed Florida

HOOVER, Ala. -- 4-seed Alabama opens its 2026 Southeastern Conference baseball tournament in the quarterfinals against 5-seed Florida. The Crimson Tide received a double-bye after finishing fourth in the SEC this season, the program's highest finish since 2009.

The Crimson Tide will throw Tyler Fay in Thursday's contest, fresh off his second team All-SEC selection. Fay threw a no-hitter against the Gators in their regular season matchup on March 20. Florida counters with Liam Peterson, who gave up six runs on nine hits in five innings of action in the same game.

LIVE UPDATES (Refresh your browswer for latest Uptates)

Pregame

3:17 p.m. CT - The video board is showing a step by step explination of the ABS system. This will be the first game the Crimson Tide has ever played with the ability to challenge balls and strikes.

2:59 p.m. CT - Georgia has held on to win 5-3. THe Crimson Tide and Gators will play at approximately 3:30 p.m. CT.

2:47 p.m. CT - Mississippi State and Georgia are entering the top of the ninth inning. Georgia is holding a slim 5-2 lead entering the final frame. The winner of Alabama and Florida's game will meet the winner of this contest.

Alabama shortstop Justin Lebron had no shortage of fans waiting for him as the Crimson Tide got off the bus in Hoover ahead of today’s game against Florida pic.twitter.com/PPnX74RFUI — Joe Gaither (@JoeGaither6) May 21, 2026

Starting Lineups

Alabama

CF - Bryce Fowler SS - Justin Lebron RF - Brady Neal 3B - Jason Torres C - John Lemm DH - Eric Hines 2B Brennan Holt 1B Luke Vaughn LF Peyton Steele

Florida

CF - Kyle Jones SS - Brendan Lawson LF - Blake Cyr 3B - Ethan Surowiec DH - Caden McDonald C - Karson Bowen 1B - Landon Stripling 2B - Cade Kurland RF - Hayden Yost

How to Watch: 4-Seed Alabama vs. 5-Seed Florida in SEC Tournament Quarterfinals

Who: Alabama (37-18, 18-12 SEC) vs. Florida (38-18, 18-12 SEC)

What: SEC Tournament Quarterfinal Matchup

When: Thursday, May 21, TBA - Estimated 3:30 p.m. CT (30 minutes after the conclusion of Georgia vs. Mississippi State starting at noon.)

Where: Hoover Metropolitan Complex, Hoover, Alabama

TV: SEC Network

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network. LISTEN LIVE

Series: Alabama trails 61-69, with the first matchup occurring on May 1, 1940. The Crimson Tide is 4-6 in SEC Tournament play against the Gators.

Last Meeting: The Crimson Tide swept the Florida Gators in a three-game series in March in Tuscaloosa. The series was highlighted with Alabama starting pitcher Tyler Fay, throwing the program's first complete game no-hitter in over 80 years.

Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide won its third SEC series in a row by taking Saturday's game three against Ole Miss 6-2. Alabama saw all three starting pitchers work deep into their respective appearances, Justin Lebron notch four RBIs and Jason Torres make a clutch hit to earn the series win over the Rebels.

Last time out, Florida: The Florida Gators won their opening game at the SEC Tournament 8-3 over the Vanderbilt Commodores. The Gators jumped into 3-0 lead in the first two innings and scored three runs late to pull away from the Commodores. Brendan Lawson and Blake Cyr had two RBIs each as the Gators advanced.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Threads, and Blue Sky for the latest news.