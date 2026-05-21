SEC Baseball Tournament Live Updates from 4-Seed Alabama vs. 5-Seed Florida
HOOVER, Ala. -- 4-seed Alabama opens its 2026 Southeastern Conference baseball tournament in the quarterfinals against 5-seed Florida. The Crimson Tide received a double-bye after finishing fourth in the SEC this season, the program's highest finish since 2009.
The Crimson Tide will throw Tyler Fay in Thursday's contest, fresh off his second team All-SEC selection. Fay threw a no-hitter against the Gators in their regular season matchup on March 20. Florida counters with Liam Peterson, who gave up six runs on nine hits in five innings of action in the same game.
LIVE UPDATES (Refresh your browswer for latest Uptates)
Pregame
3:17 p.m. CT - The video board is showing a step by step explination of the ABS system. This will be the first game the Crimson Tide has ever played with the ability to challenge balls and strikes.
2:59 p.m. CT - Georgia has held on to win 5-3. THe Crimson Tide and Gators will play at approximately 3:30 p.m. CT.
2:47 p.m. CT - Mississippi State and Georgia are entering the top of the ninth inning. Georgia is holding a slim 5-2 lead entering the final frame. The winner of Alabama and Florida's game will meet the winner of this contest.
Starting Lineups
Alabama
- CF - Bryce Fowler
- SS - Justin Lebron
- RF - Brady Neal
- 3B - Jason Torres
- C - John Lemm
- DH - Eric Hines
- 2B Brennan Holt
- 1B Luke Vaughn
- LF Peyton Steele
Florida
- CF - Kyle Jones
- SS - Brendan Lawson
- LF - Blake Cyr
- 3B - Ethan Surowiec
- DH - Caden McDonald
- C - Karson Bowen
- 1B - Landon Stripling
- 2B - Cade Kurland
- RF - Hayden Yost
How to Watch: 4-Seed Alabama vs. 5-Seed Florida in SEC Tournament Quarterfinals
Who: Alabama (37-18, 18-12 SEC) vs. Florida (38-18, 18-12 SEC)
What: SEC Tournament Quarterfinal Matchup
When: Thursday, May 21, TBA - Estimated 3:30 p.m. CT (30 minutes after the conclusion of Georgia vs. Mississippi State starting at noon.)
Where: Hoover Metropolitan Complex, Hoover, Alabama
TV: SEC Network
Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network. LISTEN LIVE
Series: Alabama trails 61-69, with the first matchup occurring on May 1, 1940. The Crimson Tide is 4-6 in SEC Tournament play against the Gators.
Last Meeting: The Crimson Tide swept the Florida Gators in a three-game series in March in Tuscaloosa. The series was highlighted with Alabama starting pitcher Tyler Fay, throwing the program's first complete game no-hitter in over 80 years.
Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide won its third SEC series in a row by taking Saturday's game three against Ole Miss 6-2. Alabama saw all three starting pitchers work deep into their respective appearances, Justin Lebron notch four RBIs and Jason Torres make a clutch hit to earn the series win over the Rebels.
Last time out, Florida: The Florida Gators won their opening game at the SEC Tournament 8-3 over the Vanderbilt Commodores. The Gators jumped into 3-0 lead in the first two innings and scored three runs late to pull away from the Commodores. Brendan Lawson and Blake Cyr had two RBIs each as the Gators advanced.
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Joe Gaither oversees videos and podcasts for Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral. He began his sports media career in radio in 2019, working for three years in Tuscaloosa covering the University of Alabama and other local high school sports. In 2023 he joined BamaCentral to cover a variety of Crimson Tide sports and recruiting, in addition to hosting the “Joe Gaither Show” podcast. His work has also appeared on the Boston College, Missouri and Vanderbilt web sites.Follow JoeGaither6