The Extra Point: Getting Caught Up With Another Top 10 Team On Campus

As Alabama basketball has now come to a close, it's time to take a look at what second year head coach, Rob Vaughn, is building on the baseball diamond.

Peyton Davis

Mar 29, 2025; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama shortstop Justin Lebron (1) goes deep in the hole behind second to field a ball hit up the middle but was unable to throw to first in time for an out during the game with Oklahoma at Sewell-Thomas Stadium. Oklahoma evened the series with a 6-5 win. / Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After an elite eight exit this past weekend for Alabama basketball, the Alabama baseball team cemented a series win against No. 9 Oklahoma on Sunday afternoon. The series-win inserted the Crimson Tide into D1Baseball's top ten for the first time this season, coming in at No. 8 this morning.

The team moved to 25-4 with the win yesterday through now over half of their schedule, and their 6-3 record in conference play is good for sixth in the loaded SEC - a conference that makes up eight of the top ten teams in the aforemention D1Baseball rankings.

When looking at this team, the first player that comes to mind is one that has already caught the attention of many on campus. Sophomore shortstop, Justin Lebron, has emerged into an absolute superstar this season. As the two-hole hitter in Alabama's lineup, Lebron is hitting .348 with 13 home runs and a nation-leading 52 RBIs through 29 games this season.

Team captain and left fielder, Kade Snell, has also put up big numbers this season. After starting the year batting seventh, Snell has moved into the middle of the order, leading the team with a .421 BA and on-base percentage (.508). The Crimson Tide's offense as a whole is amongst the top ten in runs scored and has been much more consistent compared to head coach, Rob Vaughn's, first season last year.

The team's pitching staff led by Friday starter, Zane Adams, is also far improved compared to last season. Adams, a sophomore left-hander, has started seven games this season which the Crimson Tide are 7-0 in and has an ERA of 3.67.

Maybe the most improved area for Alabama this year is their bullpen led by J.T. Blackwood, Hagan Banks and closer Carson Ozmer. After transferring from the University of Pennsylvania, Ozmer has made 13 appearances for the Crimson Tide this year, with seven saves and an ERA of 1.56.

More than halfway through the season, the team is in line to host a regional and possibly even a super-regional if they were to make it that far. There is no question coach Rob Vaughn is building a winner in UA's baseball program, and it should have the fanbases attention for the rest of the season.

Check out the video at the top of the page where BamaCentral's Peyton Davis catches up with the Alabama Baseball team ahead of their 25-4 start of the regular season.

