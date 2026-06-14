'The Mark of a Man': Alabama Baseball Must Respond in Game 2 of CWS

OMAHA, Neb. — Rob Vaugn's Alabama team doesn't have much choice but to respond on Monday in the College World Series.

The Crimson Tide will play Texas on Monday, but their opponent isn't the most important item in that equation. It's the fact that they were shut out by Oklahoma and true freshman pitcher Cord Rager.

The loss, without a doubt, was a punch in the face for the Crimson Tide, who were expected to compete with the Sooners at the bare minimum. They're now on their heels and will face a stronger opponent than Oklahoma in Game 2.

Fortunately for the Crimson Tide faithful, Vaughn has full faith in his ball club to respond in the best way possible. It's something, according to the head man, that they've excelled at all season.

"All these kids have done all year is respond," Vaughn told reporters following the loss to Oklahoma. "When they got punched in the mouth, they've responded. And we get an opportunity to do it on Monday against another darned good team."

Vaughn said it best following the defeat. Oklahoma did just about everything better than his team on Saturday afternoon.

Rager took complete control of the mound in his seven innings of torturing Alabama batters, which was even more impressive because of his level of experience and injury history as a true freshman. He was a game-changer for the Sooners that Alabama clearly was not ready for.

Junior righty Tyler Fay didn't have the magic that Rager had on the mound. If he did, the game may have had a vastly different outcome. Fay didn't, though, pitching only six innings and allowing six hits and five runs. His eventual replacements, Ashton Crowther, Evan Steckmesser and Sam Mitchell, didn't do much to help out, as well.

That nearly checks every box. Oklahoma put together a complete, comfortable and reassuring performance while Alabama succumbed to the pressure and failed to secure any ounce of momentum.

"We just got flat out beat. They executed pitches on the mound better. They got some big hits in big spots. They kind of were relentless with two outs, lengthening it out there at the end of the game," Vaughn said. "It's one of those games you weren't going to clearly go back and see what we need to do better come Monday."

This isn't the first time the Crimson Tide have been smacked in the face this season. They lost their season-opener in 8-4 fashion to Washington State, which was followed by two victories over the Cougars by margins of seven and 10 runs.

They followed up three-straight losses to Kentucky with three consecutive wins over No. 18 Florida, with a series sweep of No. 5 Auburn and a 2-1 series win over Oklahoma following suit.

Vaughn is right about one thing.

His squad has been one that's able to take a punch and deliver two of their own right after. They did it early in the season and in March. Now, Vaughn needs a few more jabs from his boys to extend their stay in Omaha.

"The first game of the year, we got punched in the mouth and lost and they responded," Vaughn said. "We got swept at Kentucky and they responded. And I've said this for years, that's the mark of a man."

Even after an ugly loss on Saturday, Vaughn has the utmost faith in his team to execute that desired response. There's proof that they're able to do it.

They've just got to, well, do it.

"I can promise you you'll get a good punch from these kids. These kids ain't quit their whole life," Vaughn said. "It's a group of dudes that are tough and a group of guys that just keep showing up and keep playing hard and we got beat today."

Vaughn's not the only one who has a strong sense of belief in the team. Guys like senior Brady Neal, junior Justin Lebron and freshman Eric Hines are all confident in their individual ability, and the team's, to go snag a win in their second game.

Neal, who went without a hit in four attempts along with two strikeouts, had a game far below his standards. He's been around the game of baseball for a while, though, and he knows how to bounce back after a subpar showing.

"I've gone 0-for-4 probably a thousand times in my career. It happens," senior catcher Brady Neal told reporters. "It's part of it. It's all about how you bounce back. Nobody cares what you did your last at-bat when you come up again."

Lebron was another guy who struggled against Rager and the Sooners. Also going without a hit in four goes, he was a player Alabama was relying on for a strong offensive outing.

He falls into the same boat as Neal. Lebron's been around for a few years and has plenty of good and bad at-bats. He'll have to channel some improvement and focus on Monday, but if anyone is capable of it, it's him.

"It's going to take everything. Every team in the College World Series is really good," junior shortstop Justin Lebron told reporters. Texas and Georgia are probably top three teams here. Whoever we get, we're gonna be ready. We're just gonna have to go out there and fight like we have all season."

Alabama had an impressive season en route to a College World Series appearance. Many may not have tabbed the Crimson Tide as a team that would roll into Omaha in June, but they've done enough, up until this point, to be deserving of it.

Making it this far just to go out with two pitiful losses wouldn't be the way Alabama deserves to go out. That makes Game 2 against the Longhorns that much more important.

Preventing another pitiful loss can start with bringing good energy, which Alabama did not do against Oklahoma. According to freshman outfielder Eric Hines, there was a little bit left on the table to open the game.

"I do feel like we came out a little flat," Hines said. "Through the five games we've played in the postseason, we've had a lot of energy. I guess it's just been a little different since we've been here, you don't have as many fans as we've had."

Alabama faces Texas at 1 p.m. on Monday. A defeat for either team will send the loser packing their bags and leaving Omaha.

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