The Alabama Tight End That's 'One of the Best Stories of Camp'

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Different names came and went on the Alabama injury reports last season, but tight end Danny Lewis Jr. was a pretty constant when the initial report dropped each Wednesday before SEC games while his status fluctuated.

Lewis ended up playing in six games last season while battling different injuries. Now as he enters his fifth season with the Crimson Tide, the 6-5 tight end is back out on the practice fields and ready to play in what offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb called one of the best stories of camp.

"Our medical staff, from Jeff Allen to our doctors, have been absolutely amazing," Grubb said after Thursday's practice. "Danny Lewis might be one of the best stories of camp, just watching him and the resilience that kid has had to be able to come back out and compete at this level. It’s really inspiring. I mean, for coaches, too.”

He's been an inspiration to his teammates also, like sophomore left tackle Jackson Lloyd.

Since I’ve gotten here, he’s really just battled through everything he’s had to go through," Lloyd said. No matter what’s put in front of him he just attacks everything. I see him in the weight room, out on the field, in the training room all the time. He’s just always giving 100 percent. Love that.”

Lewis was originally recruited by and signed with Alabama under Nick Saban's staff in 2022. He played in five games as a true freshman that year and then became an every-game guy as a rotation player on offense in 2023. Last season, he had two catches for 17 yards in Alabama's 27-24 win over Missouri.

Alabama is excited about what Lewis can bring at tight end alongside Oklahoma State transfer Josh Ford and sophomores Kaleb Edwards and Marshall Pritchett.

Even though he has been fully cleared, Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer is still be careful with how they bring Lewis back up to full speed practicing with the team during camp as the Crimson Tide gets closer and closer to the season opener against East Carolina on Sept. 5.

"Danny Lewis, for example, would be a guy, just making sure as we work into the physicality and everything," DeBoer said after Wednesday's practice. "It’s been a long road for him for a couple of years. And so, he's in as good a spot as he's been since really after the bowl game in 2024. And so, just trying to be careful with where he's at and making sure he can manage that. I thought he did a good job today."

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