Alabama Basketball Adds Boise State Big Man from Transfer Portal

Alabama basketball has acquired former Boise State center/forward Drew Fielder from the transfer portal, per On3's Joe Tipton.

Fielder is Alabama's fourth addition from the portal, as he joins NC State forward Cole Cloer, Kentucky big Brandon Garrison and Mississippi State forward Jamarion Davis-Fleming.

Fielder will be a senior at Alabama and next season will be his final year of collegiate eligibility. The 6-foot-11, 225-pounder averaged 14.7 points on 54.7 percent from the field — the best mark in the Mountain West — and 40.9 percent from deep with the Broncos last season. He's another shooting big for Alabama head coach Nate Oats, as Fielder attempted just under three per game.

In 32 games (30 starts), Fielder also averaged 5.7 rebounds, including 1.8 offensive, 1.3 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.5 blocks in 23.7 minutes per contest. His efforts helped him land a spot on the All-Mountain West Second Team.

The 2023 four-star recruit from Boise, Idaho, finished his High School career at Southern California Academy, where he helped boost his rankings to No. 132 nationally and the No. 19 center in the class, per the 247 Sports Composite.

He first enrolled at Georgetown, where he averaged 5.2 points and 3.1 rebounds in 14.6 minutes (two starts in 32 games) as a freshman and 7.1 points, 5.4 rebounds in 23.5 minutes as a sophomore (started in all 31 appearances).

Oats emphasized after the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 loss to Michigan that the Crimson Tide has "got to get bigger." In addition to 7-foot Noah Williamson exhausting his collegiate eligibility, 6-foot-11 Aiden Sherrell and 6-foot-10 Taylor Bol Bowen transferred, while 6-foot-8 Amari Allen declared for the 2026 NBA Draft on Sunday night (still maintaining collegiate eligibility).

All four of the Crimson Tide's incoming transfers are frontcourt players who stand at 6-foot-8 or taller. But it goes even further, as it only has two players are under 6-foot-6:

6-11 Collins Onyejiaka

6-11 Drew Fielder (Boise State transfer)

6-10 Keitenn Bristow

6-10 Brandon Garrison (Kentucky transfer)

6-10 Jamarion Davis-Fleming (Miss. St. transfer)

6-8 London Jemison

6-8 Cole Cloer (NC State transfer)

6-6 Jaxon Richardson (incoming freshman)

6-6 Qayden Samuels (incoming freshman)

6-6 Tarris Bouie (incoming freshman)

6-1 Aden Holloway

6-1 Preston Murphy Jr.

The transfer portal opened on April 7, the day after the National Championship, and will close on April 21. BamaCentral is keeping track of the Crimson Tide’s outgoing and incoming players and coaches right here ahead of next season.

For those eyeing the next level, the final day to enter the 2026 NBA Draft is April 24 and the NCAA’s early entry withdrawal deadline for it is May 27 at 10:59 p.m. CT.

Alabama now has 12 scholarship players for the 2026-27 season, meaning it can still add three more.

Alabama Players Who Announced Their Return

F London Jemison (will be a sophomore)

Alabama Players Who Could Still Return, Transfer or Enter NBA Draft

G Aden Holloway (would be a senior)

G Preston Murphy Jr. (would be a senior)

F Keitenn Bristow (would be a junior *pending redshirt*)

C Collins Onyejiaka (would be a sophomore *pending redshirt*)

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