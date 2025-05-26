Where Alabama Baseball Is Seeded and Will Travel for 2025 NCAA Tournament
The veil has been lifted on where the Alabama baseball team is headed for regional play. The squad's 2025 postseason picture is now a reality.
Alabama is a No. 2 seed in the Hattiesburg Regional, paired with No. 16 national seed Southern Miss. If the Crimson Tide emerges as a regional champion, which it did in Tuscaloosa as part of the 2023 tournament, chances are the team would face No. 1-seed Vanderbilt in a super regional. The No. 3 seed which Alabama faces Friday is Miami (Fla.).
The Crimson Tide (41-16) won 40 games in the regular season for the first time in more than two decades. Second-year coach Rob Vaughn believed the team did enough to get a hosting bid, but the committee disagreed. Alabama was the only team in the top 16 in RPI to not host.
This season's host clubs are listed below. Alabama owns a series victory against Georgia and head-to-head wins over both Southern Miss and Coastal Carolina. The Crimson Tide traveled to Tallahassee (home of Florida State) during last year's postseason and went 0-2.
Alabama controlled its hosting destiny following the two wins it collected over Georgia. Defeat ensued in two of three games at Florida the following weekend. A 1-1 stint at the SEC Tournament last week, with a win against Missouri and a loss to Tennessee, wasn't enough to bring postseason baseball to Sewell-Thomas Stadium.
Top four national seeds, all of which hail from the Southeastern Conference, are denoted with asterisks. The Crimson Tide played two of those four schools, recording two combined wins.
- Georgia
- Auburn*
- Texas*
- LSU
- North Carolina
- Clemson
- Coastal Carolina
- Oregon State University
- Oregon
- Arkansas*
- Southern Miss
- Tennessee
- UCLA
- Vanderbilt*
- Ole Miss
- Florida State
This story will be updated with photos of the full 2025 NCAA Baseball Tournament bracket.