Where Alabama Baseball Players Were Selected in 2026 MLB Draft

Alabama baseball added to its historic season over the weekend as the Crimson Tide saw shortstop Justin Lebron become the program's highest drafted player in 35 years. Rob Vaughn's program added more accolades throughout the MLB Draft weekend, as four members of the 2026 roster heard their names called in Philadelphia to join the professional ranks.

Where Each Alabama Baseball Player Was Selected in the 2026 MLB Draft

Round 1, Pick 18 - Cincinnati Reds - Shortstop - Justin Lebron

The junior became the earliest Rob Vaughn draft pick in his Crimson Tide tenure when the Cincinnati Reds chose him with the 18th overall pick on Saturday. Lebron elevated the Alabama program with his outstanding athleticism and grew as a leader, helping the program return to the College World Series for the first time since 1998.

With the 18th pick in the 2026 MLB Draft, the Cincinnati Reds select IF Justin Lebron.



Welcome to Reds Country, Justin‼️ pic.twitter.com/YpFRk6iEEc — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) July 11, 2026

Round 4, Pick 126 - Chicago Cubs - Pitcher, Dylan Marionneaux (Northwestern State transfer)

The Crimson Tide's 2027 roster took a bit of a hit as Marionneaux was chosen in the fourth round by the Chicago Cubs. The Northwestern State right-hander started 14 games last year with a 3.51 ERA and had previously announced his intentions to transfer to Tuscaloosa. Marionneaux's draft selection puts his future in Alabama in doubt.

Round 6, Pick 165 - Colorado Rockies - Pitcher, Garrett Lambert (Mercer transfer)

Vaughn's pitching rotation took another knock in the sixth round as the Colorado Rockies drafted Garrett Lambert. Lambert started 15 games at Mercer last year with a 4.31 ERA and 90 strikeouts and had announced plans to transfer to Tuscaloosa. The right-handed pitcher now has a decision to make.

Round 6, Pick 169 - Pittsburgh Pirates - Pitcher, Tyler Fay

Alabama's second selection came in the sixth round as ace Tyler Fay was chosen by the Pittsburgh Pirates. Fay transformed himself from walk-on to MLB draftee thanks to an outstanding redshirt junior season. He threw a no-hitter against Florida in the defining moment of the right-handed pitcher's season.

Round 6, Pick 171 - Baltimore Orioles - Pitcher, Zane Adams

Zane Adams followed Tyler Fay in Alabama's rotation this season, making it only right that Adams would be chosen two picks after Fay in the sixth round by the Baltimore Orioles. Adams started 17 games with a 4.58 ERA as he provided the Crimson Tide with a quality second starter in 2026.

Round 8, Pick 424 - Cincinnati Reds - Catcher, Brady Neal

Neal returned to Alabama for his senior season and improved his MLB draft stock in the process. The Cincinnati Reds selected Neal in the eighth round as he impressed scouts with his versatility and maturity. Neal made 58 starts in 61 appearances for the Crimson Tide at catcher and right field. He batted .316 with 10 home runs and 51 RBIs as one of the program's best bats in 2026.

Round 19, Pick 569 - Kansas City Royals - Pitcher, Hudson DeVaughan (Class of 2027 Signee)

Alabama's highest-rated high school signee Hudson DeVaughan was drafted in the 19th round by the Kansas City Royals. DeVaughan is a right-handed pitcher out of Indiana and was rated a top-150 prospect by Prep Baseball Report.

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