Alabama Baseball's Major League Draft Preview

Alabama baseball just completed its best season in 20 years as the Crimson Tide finished fourth in the SEC and advanced all the way to the College World Series in Omaha. The program looks to put a cherry on top of a successful season as the Major League Baseball Draft kicks off this weekend. Alabama expects to have its highest draft pick this century in shortstop Justin Lebron, but he won't be the only Crimson Tide player picked.

The Crimson Tide had a successful 2025 MLB Draft weekend as Riley Quick, Kade Snell and Richie Bonomolo were all chosen in the first eight rounds of the 20 round extravaganza. The weekend got even better as incoming freshmen Myles Upchurch and Eric Hines opted to join Rob Vaughn's program instead of pursuing professional opportunities.

The draft begins on Saturday at noon CT and the first few rounds can be seen on NBC before coverage transitions to MLB Network. Round's 5-20 picks back on up Sunday at 10:30 a.m. CT on MLB TV.

Alabama Baseball's 2026 MLB Draft Prospects

Junior, Shortstop - Justin Lebron

Lebron ended his junior year by taking the Crimson Tide back to the College World Series for the first time since 1999. The electric shortstop's elite athleticism was on display all season as he stole 42 bases and was only caught stealing once all year. He led the team with 16 home runs and was third with 48 RBIs, while making numerous eye-popping plays in the field. Lebron led the team with 162 assists, but also led the team in errors with 19, causing him to slip just slightly on MLB Draft Boards. Most prognostications have Lebron as the eighth or ninth best player in the draft, as he stands to become Alabama's first top-20 pick since Joe Vitello went 7th overall in 1991.

2027 Commit, Right-handed Pitcher - Hudson Devaughan

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound pitcher, who graduated from Mooresville High School in Indiana, is considered the No. 190 overall prospect by Kiley McDaniel of ESPN and the No. 206 prospect by Perfect Game in the MLB Draft. He's considered the No. 2 RHP and the No. 5 ranked recruit in the state of Indiana by Perfect Game and the highest-rated recruit in Alabama's Class of 2027. His father Derek, was drafted in the 23rd round of the 1997 MLB Draft by the Toronto Blue Jays.

2027 Commit, Right-handed Pitcher - Wyatt Williams

Williams is a 6-foot-4, 225-pound pitcher from Alabaster, Ala. He's considered the No. 288 prospect in the MLB Draft by Perfect Game. The Thompson product is considered the best right-handed pitcher and a top-ten recruit in the state of Alabama by Perfect Game and Prep Baseball Report. He's shown strong acumen on the mound and in the batter's box as a high schooler, making him an attractive big league prospect.

Redshirt Junior, Right-handed Pitcher - Tyler Fay

Fay went from walk-on to ace in the span of four seasons with the Crimson Tide, culminating in the program's first no-hitter since 1942 this season. The Nebraskan started 18 games for Alabama, notching a 4.54 ERA with 127 strikeouts and 26 walks. Fay is listed as the No. 311 prospect in the MLB Draft by Perfect Game.

Junior, Left-handed Pitcher - Zane Adams

Adams held down the Saturday starting job this past season for the Crimson Tide, culminating a strong three-year career in Tuscaloosa. He started 44 games over three seasons, managing a a career 5.09 ERA with 209 strikeouts and 83 walks. The left-hander is considered the No. 331 prospect in the MLB Draft by Perfect Game.

Senior, Catcher - Brady Neal

Neal was chosen in the 17th round of the 2022 MLB Draft by the Milwaukee Brewers but opted to go to college instead and joined the LSU Tigers. He transferred to Tuscaloosa after two seasons in Baton Rouge and opted to return to Alabama for his senior season. Neal tied for second on the team in hits with 66 and tied the team lead in RBIs with 51. He played right field and catcher for the Crimson Tide this past season and expects to be called late in the MLB Draft.

Redshirt Senior, Outfielder - Bryce Fowler

Fowler opened his career at Southern Miss before transferring to Pearl River Community College and eventually landing at Alabama in 2025. The outfielder played in 121 games over the last two seasons for the Crimson Tide, batting .294 and smashing 13 home runs with 83 RBIs in Tuscaloosa.

Redshirt Senior, Right-handed Pitcher - Hagan Banks

Banks has been with the Crimson Tide program for the last five seasons, making 63 appearances with seven starts. He transitioned into the bullpen and served as Alabama's closer in 2026, notching six saves in 18 appearances. The 6-foot-4 right-hander struck out 31 batters in 23.1 innings, making him an intriguing late round prospect in this weekend's draft.

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