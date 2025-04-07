Where Alabama Baseball Stands in the SEC Through Four Conference Weekends
The 2025 college baseball season brought the same sweeping SEC changes other college sports had already experienced: the official additions of Texas and Oklahoma. That also means changes to the conference tournament.
Unlike in past years, the SEC Tournament will include all the league's teams in 2025. The prior 14-team arrangement yielded 12 teams to send to Hoover, Ala., every May with a double-elimination component. This season, the entire tournament is single elimination.
No. 8 Alabama (27-6, 7-5 SEC) has won two of its first four conference series, sweeping Texas A&M and taking two games from then-No. 9 Oklahoma at home. In its two series defeats, the Crimson Tide won one game apiece, dropping a home set to No. 1 Tennessee in March and a road tilt against No. 16 Auburn this past weekend.
There are far, far worse places to be. Take, for example, Florida, which made the College World Series last summer and has done time in D1Baseball's top 10 this spring. The Gators have slipped out of the rankings and own a 1-11 mark in SEC play.
Under the prior format, Kevin O'Sullivan's team would miss out on Hoover if the season ended at the time of this writing. Assuming only 12 teams got in, Missouri (0-12 SEC) and South Carolina (2-10 SEC) would be other sure misses, while Texas A&M and Mississippi State are presently tied with a 3-9 conference mark.
The Crimson Tide stands level with Vanderbilt at 7-5 in league play. Above them are Ole Miss and Georgia (8-4), reigning national champion Tennessee (9-3), LSU (10-2), Texas and Arkansas (11-1). The top four teams in the final standings get a double bye. Teams five through eight earn a bye.
That places Alabama in the tournament's second round. The conference's tiebreaker rules start with head-to-head result between tied teams; the Crimson Tide and Commodores have not played yet but will meet in Nashville from May 2-4.
The full set of conference records of SEC teams through games played on April 6 is below. Alabama was the No. 7 seed at the Hoover Met in Rob Vaughn's first season, bowing out to South Carolina in the first round last year.
- Arkansas (11-1)
- Texas (11-1)
- LSU (10-2)
- Tennessee (9-3)
- Georgia (8-4)
- Ole Miss (8-4)
- Alabama (7-5)
- Vanderbilt (7-5)
- Auburn (6-6)
- Kentucky (5-7)
- Oklahoma (5-7)
- Mississippi State (3-9)
- Texas A&M (3-9)
- South Carolina (2-10)
- Florida (1-11)
- Missouri (0-12)