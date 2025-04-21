Where D1Baseball Ranks Alabama After Road Series At LSU
The latest D1Baseball Top 25 poll has been released; again, the Alabama baseball team has taken a tumble. The Crimson Tide checks in at No. 18 following a series defeat at the hands of now-No. 7 LSU. Alabama got its first win at Alex Box Stadium since 2021 and beat UAB in its last midweek contest.
Difficult competition faced in the SEC by Rob Vaughn's team is likely the principal reason Alabama has remained inside the top 20 despite not having won a series in the month of April. The Crimson Tide does have three ranked wins on its record this month, but will not face another until May.
Alabama (31-10, 9-9 SEC) peaked at No. 8 this spring but has been on a downhill slide since after losing its past three conference series in a row. Two of those three weekend sets have been on the road. Mississippi State defeated the Crimson Tide in a series that the former entered at 3-9 SEC.
The complete poll is below. Back in the rankings is NC State at No. 25. The Crimson Tide defeated NC State in February when the latter was ranked 12th. Oregon State is the lone non-SEC or ACC team in the top 10 for this week. The last three teams in the poll all come from those leagues.
1. Texas
2. Clemson
3. Oregon State
4. Florida State
5. Arkansas
6. Tennessee
7. LSU
8. North Carolina
9. Vanderbilt
10. Georgia
11. Auburn
12. UC Irvine
13. Oregon
14. Oklahoma
15. UCLA
16. Arizona
17. West Virginia
18. Alabama
19. Louisville
20. Troy
21. Coastal Carolina
22. Southern Miss
23. Ole Miss
24. Georgia Tech
25. NC State