3 Instant Observations from Alabama Basketball's Win over Arkansas State

A matchup featuring a Nate Oats team against an opponent coached by a former Oats assistant meant the tempo and scoring were high inside Coleman Coliseum on Friday night as No. 20 Alabama beat Arkansas State 101-86.

The Crimson Tide (2-0) ultimately had two many weapons for Arkansas State to overcome, but the Red Wolves, coached by Ryan Pannone, fought until the final whistle.

Here are three quick observations from the Crimson Tide's win:

Alabama overcomes slow start

The Crimson Tide made just seven of its first 30 shots from the floor. However, an Oats squad is never going to stop shooting. Alabama attempted 36 3-pointers in the first half alone.

Overall, the Crimson Tide finished 15-for-50 from beyond the arc. The offense found its rhythm and surpasses the century mark for the first time this season. Seven different players made a 3-pointer.

The shooting will only get better from here when Alabama gets its best shooter, Aden Holloway, back next game against Oakland on Monday.

Amari Allen shows range

Amari Allen's most notable accomplishment on the night was recording the fifth triple-double in Alabama program history, but he played a key role in the Crimson Tide's strong finish to the first half.

Alabama closed the first half on a 21-2 run, and a big part of that run was back-to-back 3-pointers from well beyond the arc by Allen. It gave the Crimson Tide a very comfortable cushion going into the half against a pesky Arkansas State team.

The sophomore guard had the chance to go to the NBA after last season but decided to come back and improve his stock. Allen has skills that can translate at the next level, including his range from deep.

Brandon Garrison is exactly the type of players Alabama needed from transfer portal

Brandon Garrison only averaged 4.7 points per game at Kentucky last season, but the 6-10 forward is showing why he's a perfect fit in Alabama's system.

Garrison recorded a double-double on Friday night with 14 points and 10 rebounds. He was contributing at a high level on both sides of the floor.

The forward showcased his versatility with strong finishes at the rim but also a beautiful shot from beyond the arc.

With the roster turnover in college basketball, hitting on portal players is more important than ever, and it seems like Alabama landed the right player in Garrison.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok for the latest Alabama news.