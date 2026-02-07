Aden Holloway's 4-Point Play Proves to Be Dagger Against Former Team

AUBURN, Ala.–– Neither team could separate itself into any sort of comfortable lead in one of the most intense rivalries in college sports. Aden Holloway changed that.

Facing his former team inside Neville Arena, Holloway scored nine straight points for Alabama from 2:32 to 0:28 on the way to a 96-92 road win for the Crimson Tide over Auburn.

“I think he showed he’s got some clutch genes," Alabama head coach Nate Oats said about Holloway after the game. "I didn’t realize it was nine straight. Doesn’t surprise me in hindsight, four-point play in the middle of all that. He also hit the one left handed— back-to-back games that he’s hit super tough shots…. He’s stepping up big late in games."

Alabama held a narrow 83-81 lead when Holloway was fouled on a 3-point shot. He made his free throw to put the Crimson Tide up 87-81 with under three minutes to go, and Alabama never again relinquished the lead. The six-point lead provided enough of a cushion to keep the Tigers at bay in front of a hostile crowd.

“He was a huge difference late for them, making tough shots," Auburn head coach Steven Pearl said.

That was the only 3-pointer Holloway made all game. The four-point play started his nine-point run. He finished with 15 points and four assists, and the Tide won by exactly four points. He also accomplished a big career milestone in the game.

"He scored his 1000th career point, so I’m sure it was nice for him to score his 1000th point back here in a win," Oats said.

Holloway has been one of Alabama's best scorers this season, but Oats hasn't always been happy with his defense. The coaching staff has challenged him to play better on that end, and he responded on Saturday night.

"He had a positive defensive leverage today," Oats said. "I’m really proud of him for that. Our defense was better when he was on the floor tonight. Play hard on defense, gonna let the offense follow. I think he’s got the right mindset going in, and it resulted in some big plays late in the game.”

Holloway started his college career at Auburn and is now in his second season with the Crimson Tide after trasferring prior to the 2024-25 season. The junior guard is Alabama's second-leading scorer on the season, trailing only Labaron Philon Jr. This was his third time facing his former team, and he had not been as successful in the previous matchups scoring 10 at home against the Tigers last year and just five points on the road. However, he is undefeated inside Neville Arena as member of the Crimson Tide.

Because he used to play for the Tigers, Holloway gets a little extra attention from the Auburn student section. Oats joked that Charles Bediako took some heat off Holloway on Saturday, but ultimately none of the outside noise affected him.

"I’ve talked to him the night before both these games here, and he’s not bothered by it," Oats said. "He knew it was coming. That’s what they do. They were pretty quiet when we left today. The best way to quiet them is win on the scoreboard. They were quiet last year, they were quiet this year. He’s 2-0 coming back here. Pretty good record for him coming back into Neville.”

Alabama improves to 16-7 (6-4 SEC) and has won back-to-back games at Auburn for the first time since 2012.

