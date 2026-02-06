Notebook From Charles Bediako v. NCAA Injunction Hearing

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Charles Bediako's injunction hearing was adjourned at 10:45 a.m. CT on Friday.

Tuscaloosa County judge Daniel Pruet asked for any proposed orders from the attorneys to be filed by 4 p.m., as a verdict is yet to be made.

BamaCentral was in the Tuscaloosa Country courtroom during the hearing. The hearing began at 9:30 a.m. David Holt, Bediako's attorney, made his case up until 9:58 a.m., while went until Taylor Askew, one of the NCAA's attorneys, went until 10:35 a.m. before a 10-minute rebuttal from Holt.

Here are BamaCentral's notes and quotes taken in chronological order from the case between plaintiff attorney Holt and defendant attorney Askew:

Plaintiff David Holt

"We're here this morning because the NCAA does the opposite of what it says it does."

80 percent of the current AP Top 25 in college basketball has at least one professional player.

61 of 79 teams conducted have at least one pro, as Holt referenced Baylor's James Nnaji

The only distinction of Bediako against other pros playing in college is that he already spent two years in college, and Holt argues that has "no meaning"

Euro League players make $500,000 to $800,000, while NBA G League players make $40,000 to $50,000

Bediako made $530,000 in about three years in the NBA G League

"Bediako is a U.S. citizen...working to complete a college degree."

"Not only would a denial take away his time on the basketball court, he would also lose the opportunity of completing an education."

Holt claims that Bediako can still hold a roster sport today if he never left Alabama for the 2023 NBA Draft due to the five-year window.

Holt calls for a "clear rule" regarding collegiate eligibility.

"If Mr. Bediako isn't granted, he's done."

"It is a possibility, but not a certainty, that he gets back in the G League?

Can the NCAA enact and enforce rules? "Yes but there is no meaningful different from Charles and any other professional athlete."

"The NCAA puts rules in an arbitrary manner."

Defendant Taylor Askew

"It's not exciting and fun to look a young man in the eye and say, 'You can't play.' But this is not a court of emotion, this is a court of law.

Askew argues it's not right that "Alabama has a seat at the table" among other Division I schools "to decide rules."

The NCAA looked at the waiver request and said Bediako is ineligible.

"This case, if we're being honest, is about money."

Bediako said in a motion that he is only at Alabama for one semester.

"What he might lose is the opportunity to take Alabama's rev share."

Once you set the relative market, only Bediako compensates and these rules are depressing for all college basketball players.

When Bediako signed the rev share contract, he knew Alabama had him as ineligible.

The NCAA doesn't have anything to interfere with that rev share contract.

"Most importantly, you can't interfere with a contract unless you're a stranger to it. It's impossible for us to be a stranger, we're the NCAA."

"364 other teams told us to follow these rules."

"We can point to nothing in the bylaws that says other pros can't play."

"The NCAA is an association of members...Bediako was on the Spurs' opening night roster...we can't break the rules."

Askew mentioned Diego Pavia's injunction, along with Trinidad Chambliss and Joey Aguilar.

"If you deny his injuction, his case isn't over...he just has to wait for the money and then he can play in the pros again."

Askew mentioned Louisville's London Johnson, whose 5-year window was valid because he played two years in the pros and never in college.

"Two seasons at Alabama, two in the G League, he's out of seasons."

There's not a built-in system for pro players from other countries, some are lower level than even the highest American high schools.

Askew argued against Texas A&M forward Rashaun Agee.

"It's not the NCAA, it's a court system looking at emotion instead of fact."

Askew said that when you sign an NBA contract, you're getting paid above reasonable expenses.

Holt's Rebuttal

"The NCAA argues a morpheus relationship between Bediako and the University of Alabama."

"We have a student-athlete no different than hundreds of athletes being paid."

Bediako is seeking a reinstatement, not a statement. Rashaun Agee was reinstated.

They don't have to ban Bediako, the rules have a presumption that he can overcome. There's an arbitrary distincton between Bediako and those getting paid.

Read More: