Aiden Sherrell Shines in Thrilling Double Overtime Win Over Arkansas

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — No. 25 Alabama and No. 20 Arkansas’ midweek matchup was billed as an NBA Draft showcase, but Aiden Sherrell made his presence felt.

According to the NBA Draft outlet No Ceilings, five players on the floor Wednesday night are projected as June selections. Sherrell was not among them, yet the Alabama big man delivered one of the Tide’s most important performances in the 117-115 double-overtime win.

Sherrell finished with a career-high 26 points, trailing only Labaron Philon Jr.’s 35, and pulled down a game-high 13 rebounds, including five on the offensive glass. He logged a career-high 38 minutes despite battling foul trouble and finishing with four fouls.

The Crimson Tide needed every bit of Sherrell’s production in a back-and-forth contest that featured 13 ties and nine lead changes. Alabama trailed by 10 at the break but chipped away in the second half to force overtime, eventually outlasting the Razorbacks, who had major foul trouble, in the second extra period.

Sherrell’s efficiency around the rim became an easy target for Alabama’s guards, particularly as Arkansas mixed its coverages and worked to limit downhill drives. The Razorbacks logged more than 20 minutes from two 6-foot-10 forwards, but Sherrell countered by staying active off the ball and finding space in the paint. Head coach Nate Oats said the Tide could have leaned on the sophomore even more in the pick-and-roll game.

“It was a big part. I didn’t think we hit him enough,” Oats said. “There were times he was open on the roll and we didn’t get it to him.”

Even so, Sherrell made the most of his opportunities, finishing 10 of 13 from the field while anchoring the glass. Oats pointed to the Tide’s improved offensive efficiency with Sherrell on the floor as evidence of his impact.

“His impact as a roller, finishing at the rim, making free throws and getting offensive rebounds was big,” Oats said. “He was great.”

The extended minutes were notable for Sherrell, who typically hovers closer to the 25-minute mark. He credited Alabama’s training staff for helping him stay fresh down the stretch.

“I feel great,” Sherrell said. “I want to give a shoutout to Clarke Holter and Henry Barrera. They’re a big reason why I was able to go out there and play all 40 minutes.”

While Sherrell anchored the interior, Labaron Philon Jr. drove Alabama’s offense from the perimeter, pouring in a career-high 35 points with seven assists. Amari Allen added 19 points, and Aden Holloway chipped in 15 of his own.

Alabama finished with a 58-46 edge in points in the paint and won the rebounding battle 43-36, two margins that proved critical in a game that remained back-and-forth deep into overtime.

Arkansas was led by freshman Darius Acuff’s 49-point outburst, with Maleek Thomas adding 24 and Billy Richmond III scoring 20. The Razorbacks scored 57 in the opening 20, but just 38 in the second half and could not generate enough stops late with four players fouling out.

With the win, Alabama continues to build momentum with its fifth straight win and earns the SEC tiebreaker over Arkansas. The Crimson Tide returns to action Saturday when it travels to face LSU at 5:00 p.m. CT.

