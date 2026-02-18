Live Updates From No. 25 Alabama Basketball vs. No. 20 Arkansas

No. 25 Alabama basketball will play its 26th game of the regular season, and the 13th of SEC play, on Wednesday at home against No. 20 Arkansas.

The Razorbacks are the only team left on Alabama's schedule that is currently ranked, and a top-25 win for Alabama would be pivotal in the conference standings and also for its postseason resumé. Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats is well aware of these implications.

"We're two-thirds of the way through conference [play] with six games left. [Arkansas] may be the toughest one out of the six remaining," Oats said during Wednesday's press conference. "There's some tough teams, but Arkansas is definitely right up there.

"They're a game ahead of us in the conference, they're playing really well. They've got really talented players, as any Calipari-coached team does."

Pregame:

Starting Lineups:

Alabama:

G Labaron Philon Jr.

G Aden Holloway

F Amari Allen

F London Jemison

F Aiden Sherrell

Arkansas:

G Darius Acuff Jr.

G Meleek Thomas

F Billy Richmond III

F Nick Pringle

F Trevon Brazile

Officials: Don Daily, Doug Shows and Chuck Jones

There will be roughly 30 NBA scouts in attendance for No. 25 Alabama vs. No. 20 Arkansas. The following players in this game were on ESPN's Top 100 Big Board a few days ago:

8. Darius Acuff Jr.

21. Labaron Philon Jr.

26. Amari Allen

35. Meleek Thomas

81. Trevon Brazile

Alabama forward Taylor Bol Bowen has arrived for warmups before Arkansas. He’s a game-time decision with a lingering leg injury.

Alabama Final Availability Report (Feb. 18):

Taylor Bol Bowen — Game-Time Decision

Collins Onyejiaka — Out

Davion Hannah — Out

Keitenn Bristow — Out

Arkansas Final Availability Report (Feb. 18):

Karter Knox — Out

Isaiah Sealy — Out

How to Watch: No. 25 Alabama vs. No. 20 Arkansas

Who: No. 20 Arkansas (19-6, 9-3 SEC) at No. 25 Alabama (18-7, 8-4 SEC)

What: Alabama's 13th game of SEC Play (seventh at home)

When: Wednesday, Feb. 18, 6 p.m. CT

Where: Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

TV: ESPN

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Bryan Passink). The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.

SiriusXM: Channel 192 (Alabama), Channel 201 (Arkansas)

Series: Arkansas leads 36-34, with the first matchup occurring on Jan. 21, 1948. The Crimson Tide is 25-9 at home against the Razorbacks.

Last Meeting: The then-No. 3 Crimson Tide survived Arkansas 85-81 on the road on Feb. 8, 2025. The Crimson Tide built its way up to an 18-point lead in the second half, but Razorbacks head coach John Calipari and company quickly trimmed the margin all the way down to just three. Forward Grant Nelson and guard Chris Youngblood led Alabama to the massive lead as each finished with 15 points, while forward Mouhamed Dioubate was just behind with 14. However, the Crimson Tide couldn't stop Arkansas forwards Zvonimir Ivisic (27 points) from downtown nor Adou Thiero (22) on the interior throughout the comeback.

Last time out, Alabama: The then-unranked Crimson Tide took down South Carolina 89-75 at home on Feb. 14. It was Alabama's fourth consecutive win, putting the program back into the AP Top 25 after a two-week absence. Four of the Crimson Tide's five returners from last season's team led in the scoring column. Aden Holloway tallied 20 points, and fellow guards Latrell Wrightsell Jr. plus Labaron Philon Jr. had 19 apiece, while forward Aiden Sherrell put up 11. Freshman Amari Allen was next with eight points, and he also recorded 10 rebounds. Nevertheless, the Gamecocks tallied 43 points in the second half, including 24 from guard Meechie Johnson.

Last time out, Arkansas: The then-No. 21 Razorbacks beat Auburn 88-75 at home on Feb. 14. It was Arkansas' third straight victory. Guards Darius Acuff Jr. and Billy Richmond III combined for 57 points on 22 of 30 from the field, including Acuff's 7 of 10 clip from downtown. Acuff also led the Razorbacks in assists with seven, which is the same number of rebounds hauled in by forward Trevon Brazile, who also logged 11 points and four blocks. The 51 combined points from Auburn guard Tahaad Pettiford (29) and forward KeShawn Murphy (22) were not enough, as the rest of the Tigers went 7 of 32 from the field.

Alabama Stat Leaders

Points: Labaron Philon Jr. (21.3 on 50.7 FG%) *SECOND IN SEC*

Rebounds: Amari Allen (7.5, including 1.6 offensive) *FIFTH IN SEC*

Assists: Labaron Philon Jr. (4.9 with 2.7 turnovers) *FOURTH IN SEC*

Arkansas Stat Leaders

Points: Darius Acuff Jr. (21.2 on 50.3 FG%) *THIRD IN SEC*

Rebounds: Trevon Brazile (7.2, including 1.2 offensive) *SEVENTH IN SEC*

Assists: Darius Acuff (6.3 with 2.0 turnovers) *LEADS SEC*

