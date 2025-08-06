Alabama Basketball Announces Full 2025-26 SEC Schedule
Alabama men's basketball released its full SEC slate for next season on Wednesday.
The Crimson Tide will play nine home games and another nine on the road against the conference. Alabama will face Auburn, Mississippi State and Tennessee both at home and on the road.
The home and away opponents were announced on June 18, and now Alabama knows the order that it'll face these programs.
Alabama Basketball 2025-26 SEC Schedule
- Jan. 3: vs. Kentucky
- Jan. 6/7: at Vanderbilt
- Jan. 10: vs. Texas
- Jan. 13/14: at Mississippi State
- Jan. 17: at Oklahoma
- Jan. 24: vs. Tennessee
- Jan. 27/28: vs. Missouri
- Jan. 31: at Florida
- Feb. 3: vs. Texas A&M
- Feb. 7: at Auburn
- Feb. 10/11: at Ole Miss
- Feb. 14: vs. South Carolina
- Feb. 17/18: vs. Arkansas
- Feb. 21: at LSU
- Feb. 24/25: vs. Mississippi State
- Feb. 28: at Tennessee
- March 3/4 at Georgia
- March 7: vs. Auburn
After falling to Florida in the SEC Tournament quarterfinal, Alabama received the 2-seed in the East Region of the NCAA Tournament and defeated Robert Morris, Saint Mary's and BYU before losing to 1-seed Duke in the Elite Eight. The Crimson Tide finished the season with a 28-9 (13-5 SEC) record. Alabama finished 2024-25 as the No. 6 team in the AP Top 25 and No. 6 in the Coaches Poll.
For quite some time, the SEC has been known as THE football conference and the national champions over the past couple of decades are reflective of that. Under that same criteria, basketball has belonged to the ACC, Big 12 and Big East.
The conference logged a 14-2 record in last season's SEC/ACC Challenge. FOURTEEN WINS and TWO LOSSES against perhaps the best college basketball conference of this generation, one year after going 7-7 in the 2023 event.
The SEC absolutely obliterated its non-conference opponents before the SEC/ACC Challenge as well, but it was at this moment that the college basketball world realized that the Southeastern Conference was in charge.
The SEC finished its non-conference slate with an overall record of 185-23, including an all-time best 21-8 record against AP Top 25 teams. And after a wild couple of months of SEC play, the conference sent a record 14 teams to the NCAA Tournament with Florida eventually winning it all.
Nevertheless, despite the historic season, the conference has turned the page to a new chapter. Every team has experienced some roster changes this offseason and is approaching 2025-26 with a new mindset.
