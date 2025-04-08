Where Alabama Basketball Ranks at the End of the 2024-25 Season
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— The 2024-25 college basketball season officially concluded on Monday night with Florida defeating Houston in the National Championship.
Following its first-ever Final Four appearance last season, Alabama entered 2024-25 as the No. 2 team in the AP Preseason Poll––its highest-ever initial placement. The Crimson Tide ended nonconference play with an 11-2 record, including wins over three teams who were ranked at the time.
Practically every team was competitive against one another throughout SEC play as 12 of Alabama's 18 games were against an opponent who was ranked at the time. The Crimson Tide finished this crucial portion of the schedule with a 13-5 record.
After falling to Florida in the SEC Tournament quarterfinal, Alabama received the 2-seed in the East Region of the NCAA Tournament and defeated Robert Morris, Saint Mary's and BYU before falling to 1-seed Duke in the Elite Eight. The Crimson Tide finished the season with a 28-9 (13-5 SEC) record.
Alabama has been through many ups and downs this season, as it had the toughest strength of schedule in the country, but it also led the nation in points per game.
So, after a season filled with big moments, Alabama finished 2024-25 as the No. 6 team in the AP Top 25 and No. 6 in the Coaches Poll on Tuesday.
This story will be updated with the full AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll.
AP Top 25
(Rank, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)
- Florida (61), 36-4, 1525
- Houston, 35-5, 1464
- Duke, 35-4, 1402
- Auburn, 32-6, 1343
- Tennessee, 30-8, 1220
- Alabama, 28-9, 1198
- Michigan State, 30-7, 1188
- Texas Tech, 28-9, 1140
- Maryland, 27-9, 923
- Michigan, 27-10, 873
- St. John's, 31-5, 862
- Kentucky, 24-12, 744
- BYU, 26-10, 712
- Purdue, 24-12, 704
- Arizona, 24-13, 639
- Wisconsin, 27-10, 542
- Iowa State, 25-10, 512
- Ole Miss, 24-12, 424
- Texas A&M, 23-11, 358
- Arkansas, 22-14, 321
- Louisville, 27-8, 309
- Clemson, 27-7, 265
- Gonzaga, 26-9, 250
- Saint Mary's, 29-6, 186
- Memphis, 29-6, 137
Others Receiving Votes: Drake 122, Oregon 105, Illinois 80, UConn 76, Creighton 60, Colorado St. 49, UCLA 36, McNeese St. 17, Missouri 16, New Mexico 10, UC San Diego 6, Kansas 5, Marquette 2.
Coaches Poll
(Rank, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)
- Florida (31), 36-4, 775
- Houston, 35-5, 744
- Duke, 35-4, 706
- Auburn, 32-6, 689
- Tennessee, 30-8, 621
- Alabama, 28-9, 610
- Michigan State, 30-7, 593
- Texas Tech, 28-9, 582
- Maryland, 27-9, 469
- St. John's, 31-5, 436
- Michigan, 27-10, 427
- Purdue, 24-12, 384
- Arizona, 24-13, 353
- Kentucky, 24-12, 330
- BYU, 26-10, 316
- Wisconsin, 27-10, 315
- Iowa State, 25-10, 280
- Ole Miss, 24-12, 214
- Texas A&M, 23-11, 195
- Gonzaga, 26-9, 155
- Louisville, 27-8, 146
- Saint Mary's, 29-6, 97
- Clemson, 27-7, 95
- Creighton, 25-11, 90
- Arkansas, 22-14, 84
Schools Dropped Out: No. 16 Memphis; No. 24 Missouri; No. 25 Marquette.
Others Receiving Votes: Memphis 63; Drake 52; Illinois 49; UConn 41; Oregon 40; UCLA 33; Missouri 33; Marquette 18; New Mexico 11; Colorado State 9; UC San Diego 7; Kansas 6; Baylor 6; McNeese State 1.
Alabama in the Polls by Week:
- Preseason: No. 2 in AP Poll, No. 2 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 1 (UNC Asheville win, Arkansas State win): No. 2 in AP Poll, No. 2 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 2 (McNeese win, Purdue loss): No. 8 in the AP Poll, No. 7 in the Coaches Poll
- After Week 3 (Illinois win): No. 9 in AP Poll, No. 9 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 4 (Houston win, Rutgers win, Oregon loss): No. 10 in AP Poll, No. 12 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 5 (North Carolina win): No. 7 in AP Poll, No. 8 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 6 (Creighton win): No. 6 in AP Poll, No. 7 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 7 (North Dakota win, Kent State win): No. 5 in AP Poll, No. 6 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 8 (South Dakota State win): No. 5 in AP Poll, No. 6 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 9 (Oklahoma win): No. 5 in AP Poll, No. 5 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 10 (South Carolina win, Texas A&M win): No. 4 in AP Poll, No. 5 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 11 (Ole Miss loss, Kentucky win): No. 4 in AP Poll, No. 3 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 12 (Vanderbilt win, LSU win): No. 4 in AP Poll, No. 4 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 13 (Mississippi State win, Georgia win): No. 3 in AP Poll, No. 3 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 14 (Arkansas win): No. 2 in AP Poll, No. 1 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 15 (Texas win, Auburn loss): No. 4 in AP Poll, No. 4 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 16 (Missouri loss, Kentucky win): No. 6 in AP Poll, No. 6 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 17 (Mississippi State win, Tennessee loss): No. 7 in AP Poll, No. 8 in Coaches Poll
- End of Regular Season (Florida loss, Auburn win): No. 5 in AP Poll, No. 8 in Coaches Poll
- After SEC Tournament (Kentucky win, Florida loss): No. 7 in AP Poll, No. 8 in Coaches Poll
- End of NCAA Tournament (Robert Morris win, Saint Mary's Win, BYU win, Duke loss): No. 6 in AP Poll, No. 6 in Coaches Poll