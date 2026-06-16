Alabama Basketball Announces Jersey Numbers for 2026-27 Newcomers

Alabama basketball has announced new jersey numbers for the incoming freshmen and transfers ahead of the 2026-27 season.

Newcomer Jersey Numbers

0: Jamarion Davis-Fleming

4: Tarris Bouie

8: Drew Fielder

9: Brandon Garrison

11: Qayden Samuels

23: Jaxon Richardson

33: Cole Cloer

Last Alabama Player to Wear Each Newcomer Number

0: Labaron Philon Jr. – 2026 NBA Draft

4: Davion Hannah – Transferred to South Carolina after 2025-26 season

8: Chris Youngblood – Exhausted eligibility after 2024-25 season

9: Never worn at Alabama – Rule change a couple of years ago allowed players to wear No. 6-9

11: Preston Murphy Jr. – Still on team (his new number is unknown at this time)

23: Nick Pringle – Transferred out after 2023-24 season

33: James Rojas – Exhausted eligibility after 2021-22 season

This news comes 12 days after the Crimson Tide announced the signings of the newcomers listed above.

“We are thrilled to bring seven young men into our program who are not only very skilled but great people who will bring value to our program," Oats said in a press release on June 4. "As a group, this class possesses great positional size from our guards to our bigs. We feel that we have gotten bigger in our front court while getting longer and more athletic at each position. We are excited to welcome both them and their families to the Alabama basketball program.”

Davis-Fleming, a 6-foot-10, 240-pound forward who transferred from Mississippi State, wore No. 0 while he played for the Bulldogs. He averaged 3.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks in 32 games of his freshman campaign. Javian Davis, his older brother, played at Alabama from 2018-20 and wore No. 0.

Bouie, a 6-foot-6, 170-pound freshman wing wore No. 4 at SPIRE Academy and also for Team Thad in the EYBL Circuit. Bouie was the No. 33 prospect on the ESPN 100 list at the time of his commitment.

Fielder, a 6-foot-11, 225-pound center/forward who transferred from Boise State, wore No. 20 while he played for the Broncos last season and Georgetown the previous two years. The All-Mountain West Second Team member averaged 14.7 points on 54.7 percent from the field in 2025-26 — the best mark in the Mountain West — and shot 40.9 percent from deep.

Garrison, a 6-foot-10, 245-pound big man who transferred from Kentucky, wore No. 10 for two years at Kentucky after spending his freshman season wearing No. 23 at Oklahoma State. Garrison averaged 4.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.8 blocks in the 16.3 minutes per game this past season.

Samuels, a 6-foot-6, 210-pound freshman wing wore No. 11 at Bishop McNamara High School in Forestville, Maryland. He was rated as a consensus 4-star recruit and ranked as the No. 18 prospect nationally at the time of his commitment.

Richardson, a 6-foot-6, 205-pound freshman wing wore No. 12 at Southeastern Prep, but donned No. 23 for the Florida Rebels at the Nike EYBL Peach Jam last summer. Jason Richardson, Jaxon's dad, also wore No. 23 while playing in the NBA for over a decade.

Cloer, a a 6-foot-8, 190-pound forward who redshirted as an early enrollee with NC State this past season before transferring to Alabama, wore No. 23 at Caldwell Academy and for the CP3 EYBL team. The 4-star recruit from the 2026 class is ranked was the No. 59 overall prospect at the time of his commitment to the Wolfpack.

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