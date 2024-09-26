Alabama Basketball Practice Report- Sept. 26, 2024
Notes and observations from the Crimson Tide's preseason practice including injury updates and a buzzer beater.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Between the returning players, veterans from the transfer portal and talented freshman class, Alabama basketball comes in to the 2024-2025 season as one of the preseason favorite to compete for a national title under head coach Nate Oats.
The Crimson Tide opened up practice on Monday and held and open practice for the media on Thursday morning. Below are a few things we observed.
Practice notes and observations
- Transfer guard Chris Youngblood did not participate in practice. He was on a scooter with a boot. Freshman forward Derrion Reid also was not practicing. He had a cast on his left hand
- The scrimmage portion or practice featured the White team versus the Crimson team. The five playing for the white team consisted of Latrell Wrightsell Jr., Aden Holloway, Jarin Stevenson, Grant Nelson and Clifford Omoruyi. The Crimson team had Mark Sears, Mo Dioubate, Aiden Sherrell, Labaron Philon and Houston Mallette.
- The Crimson team struggled stopping the White team on defense. The White team won on a fadeaway buzzer beater from Nelson.
- Omoruyi had a couple of big dunks, including a nice alley-oop from Stevenson.
- Sophomore forward Dioubate drained a 3-pointer. He was just 1 of 13 (9 percent) from beyond the arc last season.)
- Dioubate displayed leadership among the Crimson team in a huddle during the break. "We've gotta turn it up," he said.
- New assistant coach Brian Adams was with the white team, and Ryan Pannone was primarily with the Crimson team.
- Head coach Nate Oats ended the practice telling the team it was the best practice they'd had so far, but he still needs the team to get in beter shape and develop mental toughness.
This story will be updated with practice footage.
