Alabama Basketball's Spot in Season-Opening Bracketology

Alabama basketball is just three days from tipping off its 2026-27 season!

The Crimson Tide is ranked No. 20 in the Preseason AP Top 25, marking the sixth consecutive time head coach Nate Oats' program has been placed in the renowned preseason poll.

But then again, come March, the AP rank isn't what's associated with a team, but rather its seed for the NCAA Tournament. Numerous media outlets have put out some way-too-early March Madness Bracketology predictions.

Here's where Alabama is projected, per Sports Illustrated, ESPN, CBS and On3.

No. 1 Duke vs. No. 16 LIU/UT Martin

No. 8 LSU vs. No. 9 USC

No. 5 Alabama vs. No. 12 Wichita State

No. 4 Michigan vs. No. 13 Murray State

No. 6 Nebraska vs. No. 11 VCU

No. 3 Texas vs. No. 14 UNC Wilmington

No. 7 Missouri vs. No. 10 Wisconsin/Xavier

No. 2 Houston vs. No. 15 North Dakota State/Austin Peay

No. 1 Illinois vs. No. 16 Queens/Tennessee State

No. 8 Missouri vs. No. 9 North Carolina

No. 5 Alabama vs. No. 12 NC State/Utah State

No. 4 St. John's vs. No. 13 McNeese

No. 6 Kentucky vs. No. 11 Clemson/Providence

No. 3 Virginia vs. No. 14 Liberty

No. 7 Purdue vs. No. 10 Baylor

No. 2 Houston vs No. 15 Furman

No. 1 Duke vs. No. 16 Lipscomb/LIU

No. 8 Ohio State vs. No. 9 Virginia

No. 5 Arkansas vs. No. 12 Indiana/NC State

No. 4 Iowa State vs. No. 13 UNC Wilmington

No. 6 Nebraska vs. No. 11 Utah State/Marquette

No. 3 Kansas vs. No. 14 Yale

No. 7 Saint Louis vs. No. 10 Clemson

No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 15 Montana State/Merrimack

No. 1 UConn vs. No. 16 Vermont/Howard

No. 8 BYU vs. No. 9 USC

No. 5 Michigan vs. No. 12 Wichita State

No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 13 High Point

No. 6 Vanderbilt vs. No. 11 Baylor/SMU

No. 3 Virginia vs. No. 14 UNC Wilmington

No. 7 Ohio State vs. No. 10 Auburn/St. Louis

No. 2 Houston vs. No. 15 ETSU/Merrimack

Alabama's roster for the upcoming season looks much different, with nine newcomers in Tuscaloosa. 12 of the 15 players are at least 6-foot-6, which should help in many areas that the Crimson Tide has struggled in.

"You look at some of the losses we had, a lot of those...we just kind of got manhandled on glass," Oats said at SEC Tipoff '27 on Oct. 13. "So, the big point of emphasis for us in the offseason was getting significantly bigger, not just taller, kind of at the two, three and four."

The 2025-26 season ended at the hands of Michigan in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. The Crimson Tide met its expectations. It started the season ranked No. 15 in the AP Top 25 and entered March Madness at the same spot. In terms of the SEC, Alabama was predicted to finish fourth in 2025-26, but ended up tying for second.

The Tide finished the preseason 3-0, with wins over Furman, Ole Miss and Auburn. However, Oats wasn't fully satisfied.

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