Alabama Lands 5-Star Forward from 2027 Class
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Alabama basketball has landed a commitment from forward Zion Green, per multiple reports.
The 5-star prospect and AZ Compass Prep standout is ranked as the No. 16 overall recruit on ESPN's SCNext 100, and is the No. 2 power forward. Green, who stands at 6-foot-9, 185 pounds, visited Tuscaloosa on Sept. 11.
Green is the second member of the Crimson Tide's 2027 class, joining 4-star Chase Lumpkin, who committed to Alabama on Sept. 9. Lumpkin, a 6-foot-4, 190-pounder from McEachern High School in Powder Springs, Georgia, is a consensus top-30 prospect. He is ranked as the No. 26 player in the class of 2027, the No. 6 combo guard and the No. 3 recruit in the state of Georgia.
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Hunter De Siver is the lead basketball writer for BamaCentral and has covered Crimson Tide football since 2024. He previously distributed stories about the NFL and NBA for On SI and was a staff writer for Missouri Tigers On SI and Cowbell Corner. Before that, Hunter generated articles highlighting Crimson Tide products in the NFL and NBA for BamaCentral as an intern in 2022 and 2023. Hunter is a graduate from the University of Alabama, earning a degree in sports media in 2023.Follow HunterDeSiver
Theodore Fernandez is BamaCentral’s baseball beat reporter and a co-host of The Joe Gaither Show. He also works as a weekend sports anchor at WVUA 23 News in Tuscaloosa and serves as one of the station’s lead high school sports reporters. Fernandez is a news media student at The University of Alabama and is pursuing a master’s degree in sports management.