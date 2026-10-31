Alabama Lands 5-Star Forward from 2027 Class

Alabama basketball has landed a commitment from forward Zion Green, per multiple reports.

The 5-star prospect and AZ Compass Prep standout is ranked as the No. 16 overall recruit on ESPN's SCNext 100, and is the No. 2 power forward. Green, who stands at 6-foot-9, 185 pounds, visited Tuscaloosa on Sept. 11.

Green is the second member of the Crimson Tide's 2027 class, joining 4-star Chase Lumpkin, who committed to Alabama on Sept. 9. Lumpkin, a 6-foot-4, 190-pounder from McEachern High School in Powder Springs, Georgia, is a consensus top-30 prospect. He is ranked as the No. 26 player in the class of 2027, the No. 6 combo guard and the No. 3 recruit in the state of Georgia.

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