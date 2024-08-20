Alabama Basketball Unveils 2024-25 SEC Schedule
If someone said one year ago that the Alabama men's basketball program would finish the season at a higher spot in the AP Poll than the Crimson Tide football program (in its respective AP Poll), most would call that person crazy.
Alabama football still shined as it made the College Football Playoff for the eighth time in 10 seasons, while also finishing with a stellar No. 5 spot in the AP Poll. But Alabama's basketball program finished at No. 3 in its respective AP Poll after a 25-12 season that concluded with its first NCAA Tournament Final Four appearance in school history.
A strong argument can be made that this is the most anticipated season in the history of Tide Hoops. Head coach Nate Oats and his staff, several returning players, including First Team All-SEC point guard Mark Sears, multiple experienced transfers and highly touted incoming freshmen all give Alabama realistic expectations to get two more wins than last season's NCAA Tournament to claim the school's first-ever National Title.
Nevertheless, this won't be an easy task, as after months of waiting on the edge of our seats, the Crimson Tide's schedule against the very challenging Southeastern Conference was revealed on Tuesday.
Alabama's 2024-25 SEC Schedule:
Jan. 4 - vs. Oklahoma
Jan. 7/8 - at South Carolina
Jan. 11 - at Texas A&M
Jan. 14/15 - vs. Ole Miss
Jan. 18 - at Kentucky
Jan. 21/22 - vs. Vanderbilt
Jan. 25 - vs. LSU
Jan. 28/29 - at Mississippi State
Feb. 1 - vs. Georgia
Feb. 8 - at Arkansas
Feb. 11/12 - at Texas
Feb. 15 - vs. Auburn
Feb. 18/19 - at Missouri
Feb. 22 - vs. Kentucky
Feb. 25/26 - vs. Mississippi State
March 1 - at Tennessee
March 4/5 - vs. Florida
March 8 - at Auburn
In addition to games against the SEC, which sent eight teams (tied with the Big 12 to last season's NCAA Tournament, Alabama has scheduled every non-conference contest throughout the offseason. A few of these teams will definitely be an obstacle for the Crimson Tide as it strives for perhaps the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.
Alabama's 2024-25 Non-Conference Schedule:
Nov. 4 - vs. UNC Asheville
Nov. 8 - vs. Arkansas State
Nov. 11 - vs. McNeese
Nov. 15 - at Purdue
Nov. 20 - vs. Illinois (C.M. Newton Classic in Birmingham)
Nov. 26 - vs. Houston (Players Era Festival in Las Vegas)
Nov. 27 - vs Rutgers OR Notre Dame (Players Era Festival Las Vegas)
Nov. 29 - TBA (Players Era Festival Las Vegas)
Dec. 4 - at North Carolina (SEC/ACC Challenge)
Dec. 14 - vs. Creighton
Dec. 18 - at North Dakota
Dec. 22 - vs. Kent State
Dec. 29 - vs. South Dakota State
After Tuesday's release of conference games, Alabama's full schedule for the upcoming regular season is set.