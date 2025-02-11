Alabama Basketball vs. Texas Official Injury Report
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Prior to this season, the Southeastern Conference implemented a policy that requires mandatory injury reports for football, basketball and baseball ahead of all conference games. However, it is only required for conference matchups.
That being said, No. 2 Alabama men's basketball will play its 11th SEC matchup of the regular season on the road against Texas on Tuesday at 8 p.m. CT on ESPN.
For the initial post, players are listed as “probable,” “questionable,” “doubtful,” or “out” on the injury report. Then on game day to provide further clarity, players will be designated as “available,” “game-time decision,” or “out” for the upcoming game. This story will be updated throughout the week leading up to game time.
Alabama Initial Availability Report: Monday, Feb. 10
- Latrell Wrightsell Jr. –– Out
- Houston Mallette –– Out
- Derrion Reid –– Questionable
Texas Initial Availability Report: Monday, Feb. 10
- Chendall Weaver –– Out
- Arthur Kaluma –– Probable
- Tramon Mark –– Probable
- Devon Pryor –– Probable
Despite his return for the Mississippi State and Georgia games after missing the previous four contests, Alabama freshman forward Derrion Reid was sidelined for the Arkansas matchup this past Saturday. His status is unknown for Texas and Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats didn't comment on it during Monday's press conference.
"Derrion had a little bit of discomfort following the Georgia game," Oats said during last Friday's press conference. "We had him out, brought him back and continued to increase his basketball workload. But anticipating he'll have a long, successful basketball career well after he's done playing in college, we didn't want to jeopardize him and his long-term health.
"So trying to make decisions that benefit him, both in the short term and long term, and we don't try to use anybody just to win games. So he's going to be out tomorrow, he'll be game-to-game moving forward until he's able to go through full practice and not experience significant discomfort."
Oats explained in a previous press conference that Mallette, who has been out since the Texas A&M game due to lingering injuries to his knees, could sit out for the rest of the season.
"But we’re leaning towards keeping him on the redshirt," Oats said. "I think what’s right by him if his knees don’t get to 100 percent here really quick, and we’re going to be at the halfway point in conference play a week from tomorrow. For him only to play half the conference games would be… I don’t know if that’s fair to him to be honest with you."
Wrightsell ruptured his Achilles against Oregon in the Players Era Festival Championship and will miss the remainder of the season.